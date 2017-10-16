Watch Bon Iver’s Full Set from David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption

Justin Vernon and Bon Iver have been in Europe lately for a lengthy run of shows supporting 2016’s beautifully confounding 22, A Million. A month ago, we got the full set from his show at the Cork Opera House, which you can still watch now thanks to the beneficence of European arts television. Now that Vernon is back in the States, preparing for another US tour, we’ve got the video of another full show, this time from David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption, which Bon Iver brought to a close last night. Vernon performs alone, save for a duet with Sharon Van Etten on her own «Love More,» which is gorgeous. There’s also a cover of Johnny Cash’s «Unchained» around four minutes in which takes a while to come together, but eventually finds the type of gruff, dignified melancholy that you’d expect.

Watch the show in full at the top of the page.

