Watch Pusha T in a New Black and White Clip for Song «H.G.T.V.»

In what could be from his forthcoming album, King Push, G.O.O.D. Music’s President, Pusha T​​​, drops a video for new song, «H.G.T.V.» The Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track is low on drums and features typically stellar lines from Push. At times within the 2-minute track, he seems to be taking shots at Drake with lines like «It’s too far gone when the realest ain’t real / I walk amongst the clouds, so your ceilings ain’t real / These ni**as ‘Call of Duty’ ‘cause they killings ain’t real / With a questionable pen so the feeling ain’t real.»

In the black and white clip directed by Yung Jake, the camera continuously rotates over Pusha as his outfits change throughout. Watch the video below.

