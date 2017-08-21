Watch The Foo Fighters and Rick Astley ‘Rick Roll’ Fans Live in Japan

After watching this video a few times we are still trying to work out the most bizarre aspect of it. It could be that the Foo Fighters invited Rick Astley on stage during a performance, it could be Rick Astley screaming «COME ON YOU MOTHERFUCKERS!» to a Japanese audience or it could simply be that getting ‘Rick Rolled’ is still a thing in 2017.

While headlining the Summer Sonic festival in Tokyo, the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl invited Rick Astley onstage to assist them with their next song. «We just learned this today. Ladies and gentleman, would you please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley,» Grohl explained to the audience.. Astley was also booked to play the festival. «This is fucking crazy,» he admitted, «I just met him two minutes ago.»

The band then launched into the intro to Nirvana’s «Smells Like Teen Spirit» before breaking in a meat and potatoes version of Astley’s hit «Never Gonna Give You Up».

The Japanese audience loved every minute of it.

Image: Twitter/The Foo Fighters