Watch The Killers’ Sleek New “Run for Cover” Video

The Killers will return with their fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful on September 22. We’ve heard two songs from the record so far—the disco-funk of «The Man» and the more propulsive, politically-charged «Run for Cover.» «The Man» came with a video of handsome person Brandon Flowers being handsome; now «Run for Cover» has a video too. Directed by Tarik Mikou, it’s sleek and intriguing, taking the song’s idea of fleeing quite literally. It’s all told through flashbacks, building to a Molotov-sparked car on fire, cut with ominous images of the band lurking in the shadows. Watch the video at the top of the page.



