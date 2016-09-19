Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Perform “Uptown Funk” at the Emmy Awards

There are lots of reasons our Stranger Things obsession is refusing to die: the soundtrack, which is so good even Wiz Khalifa did a rework​, the return of Winona Ryder, who we forgot was our favourite actress but definitely is, the impeccable style of a reimagined 1980s sci-fi horror… but let’s be honest here, it’s the kids that carry the series, all of whom can dance, sing and act and just generally have enough talent to make a grown-ass person feel physically sick.

Anyway, last night the kids (Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo) were at the Emmy Awards in LA, and as part of the ceremony’s pre-show they performed their own rendition of Mark Ronson’s «Uptown Funk.» Dressed head-to-toe in their best award show garms, the three kids sung and twirled their way through the track before ending in a synchronized dab. Yes, you heard that last bit correctly. Watch below: