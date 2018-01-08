Weed Is Legal in California, But You Can’t Bring It to Coachella

After announcing their lineup last week, Coachella has a new update for concertgoers on some important information for this year’s fest: “Sorry bro, Marijuana or marijuana products aren’t allowed inside of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Even in 2018 and beyond. If that changes, we will update this answer.» In 2016, California residents passed the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Recreation and Safety Act, which went into effect January 1, legalizing weed for recreational smokers over the age of 21. Although tree is essentially legal for the state of California, local officials have the final say on what goes on in their jurisdiction and Indio, home to Coachella, voted against it.



To add insult to injury, the fest’s second weekend falls on April 20, which you know is the weed day. You seriously can’t make this stuff up. We’ve reached out to Goldenvoice for comment and we’ll update if we hear back.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

