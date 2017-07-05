Will Butler’s New Song Samples Roy Orbison and It’s Cool as Hell

Will Butler, Arcade Fire’s resident hypeman, has an acclaimed solo career of his own outside of the band, though his last new material came last year in the form of Friday Night, a live album. Yesterday (July 4), however, he released a new song, «Anything You Want,» via his Soundcloud page, tweeting that although the track wasn’t written with 4th July in mind, it seemed appropriate to release it.

«Anything You Want» is, so far, only a demo, and its chorus is taken from Roy Orbison’s time-defying bop «You Got It.» It features Butler waxing long, languid and lyrical at a piano, mulling over ideas about America and what it means to him and his family. Vocally he’s got the same Butler twang that he’s always had (he doesn’t sound dissimilar to his brother), and as Arcade Fire ramp up to another full-on album campaign—Everything Now is coming on July 28—the song is a charming reminder of the talent of one of the band’s most versatile members. Listen below.



