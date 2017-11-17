William Patrick Corgan Is Billy Corgan Again

William Patrick Corgan, a guy who believes in chemtrails, once saw a shapeshifter, hangs out with Alex Jones, and considers “social justice warriors” to be on par with the KKK, has changed his name back to Billy Corgan. The change came quietly overnight, according to Alternative Nation, with the former Smashing Pumpkins frontman now officially listed as “Billy Corgan” on all major streaming services.



Last month, Corgan told CBS’s This Morning that he went ahead with the initial change of moniker after realizing that people found it annoying. “Once I saw that it irritated people then I thought, ‘OK, I’m definitely going to do this.’”

This has been your Billy Corgan update. Thank you.

