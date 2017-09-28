Young Thug and Future Take a 90s Rewind in Their «Relationship» Video

Young Thug isn’t having the best week right now but it isn’t stopping him from giving us new material. One of his standout songs from this summer’s Beautiful Thugger Girls, «Relationship,» now has an equally fun video to go with the song’s pop essence. In the video, Thug and Future, who’s featured on the track, turn up on a yacht with topless women and friends. But to capture a nostalgic party vibe, the video is shot in VHS with «censored» going across women’s chests, not unlike the once-popular Girls Gone Wild spring break films. Take a trip back in time and watch it above.

