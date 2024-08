La sonde solaire Parker se rapproche dangereusement du Soleil

Right now, #ParkerSolarProbe is closer to the Sun than any spacecraft has ever been. It's swinging by at more than 320,000 mph (515,000 kilometers per hour). You can follow along with our real-time, 3D solar system simulator: https://t.co/KWP29Dw4bw https://t.co/8RVVhGzQgy pic.twitter.com/u1r1xTEAh5