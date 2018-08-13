VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Noise, techno patibulaire et sous-marin nucléaire au festival Visions

By

Share:
Low Jack b2b Simo Cell
Too Smooth Christ
Besoin Dead
OD Bongo
King Doudou
Mondkopf
Black Zone Myth Chant
Black Regent
Errorsmith
Minimum Syndicat
À l’arrière-plan, un sous-marin nucléaire qui sort la tête de l’eau.
Théo Muller
Terry Riley
Mun SIng
Acid Fashion Radio Show
Full of Hell
UVB 76
Constance Chlore
Tôle Froide
Krikor
Carlton
Tryphème
Duds

Julio Ificada est sur Noisey.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE