Trois pays vont tenter un atterrissage sur Mars en 2021

Tianwen-1 has travelled over 400 million km since launch on July 23. It was 130m km from Earth and ~8.3 million km from Mars at 22:00 UTC Jan. 2, according to CNSA. Arrival in Mars orbit in February. Images: BACC/CNSA https://t.co/2pCD5oogNc pic.twitter.com/jvIUb4Udtc