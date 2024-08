Arab Saudi Hukum Mati Tiga Warga yang Menolak Digusur untuk Pembangunan NEOM

🚨 On 2 October, the SCC sentenced Shadli (brother of Abdul Rahim al-Huwaiti), Ataullah & Ibrahim Saleh al-Huwaiti to death.



The family members were detained in 2020 for opposing eviction to make way for #Neom.



We condemn the sentences and call for their release. #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/NQ5UZOlSCK