Bakal Ada Album Kompilasi Lagu Demo Mendiang Prince yang Tak Pernah Dirilis Sebelumnya

Ahli waris mendiang Prince baru saja mengumumkan rencana melansi Originals, album kompilasi yang berisi 15 lagu demo Prince yang belum pernah dirilis sepanjang dekade 80-an. Dalam tiga tahun sejak kematiannya, para penggemar dihibur dengan album anumerta seperti Piano and a Microphone 1983 yang dirilis tahun lalu dan memasukkan demo “Why the Butterflies”.

Albumnya berisi reference track “The Glamorous Life” Sheila E., “You’re My Love” Kenny Rogers, Apollonia 6, dan lain-lain. Keempat belas lagunya belum pernah kita dengarkan sebelumnya dan dikuratori oleh Troy Carter dan Jay-Z yang ditunjuk oleh ahli waris sang musisi legendaris.

Merujuk keterangan Majalah Variety, Originals akan diputar di layanan streaming TIDAL selama dua minggu mulai 7 Juni, yang bertepatan dengan ulang tahun Prince. “Sesuai dengan apa yang pasti Prince inginkan, penggemar bisa memainkan lagunya dengan kualitas tinggi jika berlangganan HiFi TIDAL. Pengguna bisa mendengarkan rekaman seperti apa yang penciptanya inginkan.”

Album fisik Originals mulai tersedia pada 21 Juni 2019, dan vinyl-nya rencana dirilis pada 19 Juli.



Memoar Prince, The Beautiful Ones, akan muncul tak lama kemudian, yakni 29 Oktober.

Berikut adalah daftar lagu Originals:

You can expect a new Prince album just in time for the summer. The singer’s estate has announced Originals, a 15-track compilation of unreleased demos from the 80s. In the three years since his death, unreleased demos have comforted fans with posthumous releases like including last year’s Piano and a Microphone 1983, which included a demo of “Why the Butterflies.” The album includes the reference tracks to Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life,” Kenny Rogers’s “You’re My Love,” along with songs Prince penned for Apollonia 6 and others. Fourteen of the songs have never been heard before and are curated by Troy Carter and Jay-Z on behalf of Prince’s estate. As reported by Variety, Originals will be streaming on TIDAL for two weeks beginning on June 7, Prince’s birthday. “In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound.” Physical copies of Originals will be available on June 21, followed by a vinyl release on July 19.

Prince’s memoir, The Beautiful Ones, will also be available on October 29.

Originals Tracklist



1. “Sex Shooter”

2. “Jungle Love”

3. “Manic Monday”

4. “Noon Rendezvous”

5. “Make-Up”

6. “100 MPH”

7. “You’re My Love”

8. “Holly Rock”

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip”

10. “The Glamorous Life”

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too”

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done”

13. “Dear Michaelangelo”

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?”

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U”

