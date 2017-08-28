Kehebohan Industri Vape di Cina Yang Masih Belia

Shenzhen memasok mayoritas rokok elektrik di dunia, tetapi warganya sendiri sebenarnya baru saja mulai belajar menggunakan vape. VICE Cina menyambangi kota tersebut untuk mencari tahu mengapa scene ini baru muncul, datang ke pameran e-cig, serta mengunjungi pabrik rokok elektrik skala besar di kota tersebut.

Kami bertanya pada para warga, apa yang mereka rasakan terhadap fenomena baru vape yang demikian cepat menjamur di kalangan anak muda.

Simak video dokumenter liputan kami di tautan atas.

we head to Shenzhen, China, the industrial metropolis that produces more e-cigarettes than anywhere else on the planet. Though the city is exporting an inordinate number of vapes, Shenzhen’s residents have been slow to pick up the habit themselves.

VICE took a tour of Shenzhen’s smoke shops, stopped by an e-cig expo, and toured a vape factory to figure out how the city’s residents are warming up to the new phenomenon—and what the industry’s rapid growth means for them.