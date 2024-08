Perempuan Tewas Karena Jilbab Kurang Rapi Memicu Gelombang Protes Anak Muda Iran

Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police on September 13th for allegedly not wearing the hijab properly. She died while in police custody. The country has strict laws over how women must dress in public. Protests have taken place since her death with many questions still unanswered. Reporting by @Nabihah Parkar #iran #tehran #hijab #mahsaamini #womensrights #womenoftiktok #hijabian