Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy 2018

Ieri notte, al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles, si sono svolti gli Emmy 2018, i premi più importanti della televisione negli Stati Uniti.

Per affrontare nella giornata di oggi conversazioni minime a riguardo, è necessario appuntarsi che The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, di Amazon Prime Video, è stata la serie che ottenuto più premi (miglior serie comica, miglior sceneggiatura, migliori attrice protagonista a Rachel Brosnahan e miglior attrice non protagonista a Alex Borstein); Game of Thrones, del network HBO, ha ottenuto i premi di miglior serie drammatica e miglior attore non protagonista (a Peter Dinklage, che aveva già vinto nel 2011 e nel 2015); e il premio al miglior varietà è stato assegnato al Saturday Night Live.

Videos by VICE

Poi, anche se c’era d’aspettarselo, la delusione più grande è stata per The Handmaid’s Tale, di Hulu, a cui per la sua seconda stagione non è stato assegnato nessun premio.

Piccola nota di colore: durante la serata, Glen Weiss, premiato per un varietà andato in onda durante la scorsa edizione degli Oscar, ha chiesto alla sua compagna Jan Svendsen di sposarlo: “Sai perché non ti chiamo più la mia ragazza? Perché voglio chiamarti mia moglie.” Lei, molto contenta, ha detto sì.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rYyawJqMEA

Qui sotto trovate la lista delle varie categorie. I vincitori sono indicati in grassetto.

Miglior serie drammatica



The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Miglior serie commedia

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Miglior documentario

American Masters

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

The Fourth Estate

Wild Wild Country

Migliore serie breve non-fiction o reality

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown [Cucine segrete]

Jay Leno’s Garage

The Americans: The Final Season

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood,

Westworld

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless



Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Miglior film per la TV

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

“U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film



Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, “Black Museum,” Black Mirror

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Miglior miniserie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake: China Girl

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, “U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror

Miglior varietà talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Miglior varietà di sketch

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Miglior reality competitivo

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice