Ecco tutti i vincitori degli Emmy 2018

Ieri notte, al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles, si sono svolti gli Emmy 2018, i premi più importanti della televisione negli Stati Uniti.
Per affrontare nella giornata di oggi conversazioni minime a riguardo, è necessario appuntarsi che The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, di Amazon Prime Video, è stata la serie che ottenuto più premi (miglior serie comica, miglior sceneggiatura, migliori attrice protagonista a Rachel Brosnahan e miglior attrice non protagonista a Alex Borstein); Game of Thrones, del network HBO, ha ottenuto i premi di miglior serie drammatica e miglior attore non protagonista (a Peter Dinklage, che aveva già vinto nel 2011 e nel 2015); e il premio al miglior varietà è stato assegnato al Saturday Night Live.
Poi, anche se c’era d’aspettarselo, la delusione più grande è stata per The Handmaid’s Tale, di Hulu, a cui per la sua seconda stagione non è stato assegnato nessun premio.
Piccola nota di colore: durante la serata, Glen Weiss, premiato per un varietà andato in onda durante la scorsa edizione degli Oscar, ha chiesto alla sua compagna Jan Svendsen di sposarlo: “Sai perché non ti chiamo più la mia ragazza? Perché voglio chiamarti mia moglie.” Lei, molto contenta, ha detto sì.
Qui sotto trovate la lista delle varie categorie. I vincitori sono indicati in grassetto.
Miglior serie drammatica
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Miglior serie commedia
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Miglior documentario
American Masters
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
The Fourth Estate
Wild Wild Country
Migliore serie breve non-fiction o reality
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown [Cucine segrete]
Jay Leno’s Garage
The Americans: The Final Season
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood,
Westworld
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie commedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie commedia
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Miglior film per la TV
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
“U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, “Black Museum,” Black Mirror
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Miglior miniserie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake: China Girl
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, “U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror
Miglior varietà talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Miglior varietà di sketch
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Miglior reality competitivo
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice