Non fare il cog***ne, resta a casa – lettera da un italiano agli europei

Mentre l’Italia sta affrontando da settimane restrizioni della socialità per fermare i contagi da coronavirus, gli altri paesi europei sembrano aver preso la situazione un po’ più sottogamba. Se Spagna, Francia e Germania hanno adottato misure restrittive più o meno simili all’Italia, il primo ministro britannico Boris Johnson si è deciso a consigliare di evitare uscite non necessarie solo lunedì, mentre gran parte delle attività commerciali e dei luoghi pubblici rimangono aperte.

Per questo, i nostri colleghi di VICE UK (che stanno lavorando da casa, come molti altri uffici di VICE in tutto il mondo) ci hanno chiesto una lettera dalla quarantena. Il testo che trovate sotto, scritto dal nostro Giacomo Stefanini, è il risultato. In queste ore in molti hanno lanciato appelli dall’Italia verso altri paesi: se avete degli amici all’estero che non sono convinti, fategli vedere questo post—la versione inglese, pubblicata anche su VICE UK, è in fondo.

Mi sono preoccupato subito, ma senza farmi prendere dal panico. Dopo i primi provvedimenti restrittivi che hanno coinvolto Milano dal 23 febbraio, il collettivo di cui faccio parte è stato costretto ad annullare un concerto in uno spazio autogestito della città. Poi sono andato a fare le prove con la mia band: non abbiamo bevuto dalle stesse bottiglie di birra come al solito, ma ridevamo ancora del virus e della riduzione della socialità. L’ultima volta che sono uscito per svago è stato due settimane fa, un sabato sera. Siamo andati a cena, poi ci siamo spostati in un bar, ma osservavamo con preoccupazione le distanze di sicurezza e abbiamo parlato del virus per tutta la sera.



Nei giorni seguenti ho parlato al telefono con mia sorella. Fa l’infermiera e lavora al Pronto Soccorso di un piccolo ospedale lombardo. Quando ero più piccolo, ogni volta che avevo qualche preoccupazione legata alla salute, era sempre la prima a minimizzare: “Sì, in effetti esibisci tutti i sintomi della mezza sega” (non so se anche voi avete una sorella maggiore, ma è così che parlano).

Ma questa volta è stata molto seria: “La vedo male. Non abbiamo abbastanza ventilatori per tutti,” mi ha detto. “Oggi abbiamo dovuto scegliere tra due pazienti.” E non si tratta soltanto di persone anziane: i reparti di terapia intensiva in tutto il paese ospitano anche ventenni, trentenni e quarantenni.

I nostri genitori hanno 70 e 80 anni, quindi non ci avviciniamo—e al momento non riesco nemmeno a ipotizzare quando potrò tornare a trovarli in tutta sicurezza. A questo punto non c’è più spazio per interpretazioni e non mi faccio più illusioni: dobbiamo stare dentro casa il più possibile. Ora esco solo una volta o due alla settimana per fare la spesa, il che è un vero stress perché le code sono lunghissime e commessi e commesse lavorano sotto incredibile pressione. Mentre ti avvicini al supermercato, per un attimo non ti rendi nemmeno conto della coda, perché le persone stanno talmente distanti l’una dall’altra che sembra che abbiano soltanto deciso di fermarsi lì e stare in piedi per un po’, in guanti e mascherina.

Non sono ancora stato fermato dalla polizia durante i miei spostamenti—il che è una fortuna, perché la settimana scorsa ho dovuto cambiare casa e sembravo un fuggitivo con tutta la sua vita caricata su un furgone a noleggio—ma più di 20mila persone in tutta Italia (sulle oltre 650mila controllate) sono state denunciate per essere uscite senza un motivo valido o aver dichiarato il falso ai posti di blocco. Ho amici che sono stati aggrediti verbalmente, interrogati e perquisiti da agenti in borghese. È una situazione fastidiosa in cui non dovremmo trovarci. Essere prudenti e rimanere in casa fin dall’inizio forse ci avrebbe aiutato.

Comunque, io sono fortunato. Mi sono appena trasferito in un appartamento con la mia compagna, quindi la vedo tutti i giorni. Molte persone che conosco si sono ritrovate in una relazione a distanza tutto d’un colpo, senza preavviso. Inoltre io posso lavorare da casa, come ho fatto per l’ultimo mese, e continuare a ricevere il mio stipendio. I miei amici che non hanno questa fortuna (tatuatori, musicisti, baristi, organizzatori di eventi) si sono ritrovati senza lavoro e senza soldi. Altri amici, quelli che fanno i benzinai o gli operai, sono costretti ad andare al lavoro lo stesso, esponendo se stessi e i loro cari a un virus che, per quanto meno letale sotto una certa fascia d’età, può comunque avere conseguenze serissime, soprattutto in un momento come questo in cui gli ospedali sono pieni.

È davvero strano trovarsi, come sento dire, tre settimane avanti rispetto ad altri paesi europei in questa pandemia. Vedo i meme, le battute e le notizie estere e riconosco il riflesso dei nostri stessi errori. Ogni volta che vedo uno dei miei amici inglesi postare sui social una foto dal bar o da un evento pubblico, penso: “Sono io un mese fa.” Ora ogni sera cerco disperatamente un modo per passare il tempo e sento la mancanza di tutti. E ogni volta che il telefono squilla spero che non sia un mio amico o parente che mi chiama per dirmi: “L’ho beccato.”

Don’t Be an Asshole, Stay Indoors – Love, an Italian in Quarantine

When this all started I was wary – but kept my cool. After the first lockdown in Milan, on February 23rd, my band cancelled our last show at a DIY space. A few days later I went to rehearsal. It felt weird and we didn’t share beer bottles as usual, but we were still laughing about it all. The last time I properly went out was over two weeks ago, on a Saturday. We had dinner and drinks, but kept a distance and talked about the virus all night.



Then I called my sister. She’s a nurse, and she’s currently working in the emergency room at a small hospital in Lombardy, the most affected region in Italy. Growing up, every time I was scared about something health-related, she would always brush it off: “I know symptoms; the only symptoms you have show you’re a feeble shit.” (I’m guessing your older sisters talk to you like this as well.)

But this time on the phone she was very serious. “It’s bad. We don’t have enough ventilators,” she told me. “We had to choose between two patients today.” And it’s not just old people they’re treating in hospitals: ICUs all around the country have patients in their thirties.

Our parents are in their seventies and eighties, so we’re not seeing them – and I really can’t think of when it’ll feel safe to. The reality has settled in, and there’s no room left for interpretation: we need to stay inside as much as possible. I still go grocery shopping once a week, but that’s become really stressful since the lines are so long and shop workers are put under great pressure. You can’t even tell there’s a line when you approach the supermarket because everybody’s standing so far from the next person, they just look like they’re casually standing there donning mask and gloves.

I haven’t been stopped by the police on my trips yet – which is lucky because I had to move house last weekend and it looked like I was fleeing the country in a rental van – but over 20,000 people in Italy have gotten tickets for being outside without a good reason. Some of my friends have been yelled at, questioned and searched by plainclothes police. If we’d listened to the people urging us to avoid contact and crowds earlier, maybe we wouldn’t have gotten to this point.

I’m really lucky: I moved in with my partner, so at least I get to see her every day. Many of my friends find themselves forced into a long distance relationship out of the blue. I can also work from home, as I’ve been doing for the past four weeks, and get my full salary. My friends who can’t (tattoo artists, musicians, bartenders, concert promoters) are left without a job and no safety net. Other friends, gas station attendants and factory workers, are forced to go to work and be exposed to the virus that, while less lethal for the younger people, can still have serious consequences.

It’s so weird to be, as they say, three weeks ahead of the UK in terms of COVID-19. Though your memes, jokes and news stories, we can see our reflection, and I find myself cringing at my phone screen. Every time I see one of my British friends post pictures of themselves in bars or with people, I think: “I used to be you, and now every night I have to find a new way to pass the time and I miss everybody. And every time the phone rings I hope it’s not one of my friends or family members telling me ‘I’ve caught it’.”

