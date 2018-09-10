Questa canzone rap è la miglior spiegazione del Large Hadron Collider di sempre

Il bisogno di conferma dell’essere umano non ha limiti. Alcune conferme sono piuttosto semplici da ottenere. Ad esempio, è facile ricevere un parere fidato su questioni del tipo “dici che questo vestito esalta al meglio la mia figura?” Altre conferme, invece, per essere ottenute, richiedono imprese titaniche, come ricreare in laboratorio le condizioni in cui si trovava l’universo meno di un miliardesimo di secondo dopo il Big Ban. Il tutto per capire se le nostre teorie su come è nato lo stesso universo e su come funzionano le sue strutture fondamentali sono valide.

L’esperimento in questione è il più grande acceleratore di particelle del mondo: il Large Hadron Collider (o Grande Collisore di Adroni, LHC) che è entrato in funzione per la prima volta esattamente dieci anni fa — quando i primi protoni hanno percorso per la prima volta con successo il suo percorso.

Lo strumento del CERN è un tunnel sotterraneo ad anello lungo 27 chilometri, realizzato al confine tra Francia e Svizzera, nei pressi di Ginevra. All’interno di questo percorso, le particelle note come adroni (protoni e ioni pesanti) raggiungono il 99,9999991% della velocità della luce. Inoltre, la struttura è tenuta a una temperatura di 1,9 gradi Kelvin (- 271,25 °C) — molto vicina allo zero assoluto -273,15 °C.

Ora, illustrare in modo semplice a cosa serve il LHC — a quanto pare la macchina più grande del mondo — è un vero casino. La migliore spiegazione in cui mi sono imbattuto risale anch’essa a dieci anni fa e si tratta di un video rap caricato su YouTube qualche settimana prima dell’avvio del LHC e ambientato al CERN: il Large Hadron Rap. L’autrice e interprete del pezzo è la fisica e giornalista scientifica Kate McAlpine, che all’epoca era impegnata in uno stage proprio al CERN.

Ecco il video in tutto il suo splendore:

Esaminiamo il suo testo:

Ahh yeah

I’m about to drop some particle physics in da club

Da LHC is supa dupa fly

You know what I’m saying?

Check it

La intro con voce robotica è piuttosto autoesplicativa. Passiamo alla prima strofa.

Twenty-seven kilometers of tunnel underground

Designed with mind to send protons around

A circle that crosses through Switzerland and France

Sixty nations contribute to scientific advance

Fin qui tutto chiarissimo.

Two beams of protons swing ’round, through the ring they ride

‘Till in the hearts of the detectors they’re made to collide

And all that energy packed in such a tiny bit of room

Becomes mass particles created from the vacuum

And then

Il riferimento è ai due fasci di protoni che percorrono in senso opposto l’anello del LHC per determinare se è possibile creare particelle con una massa a partire dall’energia. Passiamo al ritornello.

Ahh yeah LHCb sees where the antimatter’s gone

ALICE looks at collisions of lead ions

CMS and ATLAS are two of a kind:

They’re looking for whatever new particles they can find

The LHC accelerates the protons and the lead

And the things that it discovers will rock you in the head

Qui si parla dei quattro punti disposti lungo l’anello percorso dai fasci di particelle in cui sono posizionati gli esperimenti che studiano le interazioni tra le particelle accelerate: LHCb, ALICE, CMS e ATLAS. E sapete cosa? I risultati delle loro analisi ci manderanno fuori di testa. Ma proseguiamo con le precisazione della seconda strofa.



We see asteroids and planets, stars galore

We know a black hole resides at each galaxy’s core

But even all that matter cannot explain what holds

All these stars together something else remains

This dark matter interacts only through gravity

And how do you catch a particle there’s no way to see?

Take it back to conservation of energy

And the particles appear, clear as can be

You see particles flyin’, in jets they spray

But you notice there ain’t nothin’ goin’ the other way

You say, “My law has just been violated!

That don’t make sense!

There’s gotta be another particle to make this balance!”

And it might be dark matter, and for the first time

We catch a glimpse of what must fill most of the known ‘Verse

Because…

Avete mai sentito parlare della materia oscura in modo più chiaro di così? Io no, ora capisco tutta la frustrazione degli scienziati quando non riescono a spiegarsi fenomeni complessi. Dopo un altro ritornello si vola con la terza strofa.



Antimatter is sort of like matter’s evil twin

Because except for charge and handedness of spin

They’re the same for a particle and its anti-self

But you can’t store an anti-particle of any shelf

Cuz when it meets its normal twin they both annihilate

Matter turns to energy, and then, it dissipates

When matter is created from energy

Which is exactly what they’ll do in the LHC

You get matter and antimatter in equal parts

And they try to take this back to when the universe starts:

The Big Bang back when all the matter exploded

But the amount of antimatter was somehow eroded!

Because when we look around we see that matter abounds

But the antimatter’s nowhere to be found

That’s why….

Da notare la metafora antimateria come gemello cattivo della materia — credo che mi porterò dentro questa immagine per il resto della vita. Dopo un altro ritornellone capiamo le conseguenze di cosa significa scoprire o non scoprire il bosone di Higgs. Per fortuna che alla fine è stato scoperto comunque.

The Higgs boson, that’s the one that everybody talks about

And it’s the one sure thing that this machine will sort out

If the Higgs exists they ought to see it right away

And if it doesn’t, the scientists will finally say

“There is no Higgs!

We need new physics to account for why things have mass.”

“Something in our Standard Model went awry!”

Già ma cos’è questo bosone di Higgs? Ecco la spiegazione nel resto della strofa

But the Higgs; I still haven’t said just what it does

They suppose that particles have mass because

There is this Higgs field that extends through all space

And some particles slow down while other particles race

Straight through, like the photon

It has no mass but something heavy

Like the top quark

It’s draggin’ its —(!)

And the Higgs is a boson that carries a force

And makes particles take orders from the field that is its source They’ll detect it…

Dopo un altro ritornello, Kate McAlpine si dedica a distruggere anche quel poco di certezze che ci restano nella vita, la stessa forza di gravità che ci fa cascare dalle bici non è poi qualcosa di così forte.



Now some of you may think that gravity is strong

Cuz when you fall off your bicycle it don’t take long

Until you hit the earth And you say,”Dang that hurt!”

But if you think the force is powerful You’re wrong

You see. Gravity It’s weaker than weak!

And the reason why is something many scientists seek

They think about dimensions we live in just three

But maybe there are others that are too small to see

It’s into these dimensions that gravity extends

Which makes it seem weaker here on our end

And these dimensions are rolled up, curled so tight

That they don’t affect you in your day-to-day life

But if you were as tiny as a graviton

You could enter these dimensions and go wandering on

And they’d find you…

Spero che non tutte le persone del mondo abbiano la mia stessa reazione, ma quando si inizia a parlare di multidimensioni, io inizio a perdermi. Per fortuna c’è un ritornello finale seguito dalle considerazioni della voce robotica che abbiamo imparato ad apprezzare all’inizio della canzone raccolte nell’outro.



Ahh yeah

Our understanding of the universe is about to change

Per riassumere lo stato dei lavori, fino ad ora, qualsiasi fenomeno osservato all’interno dell’LHC conferma quello che sappiamo del Modello Standard. Tuttavia, sappiamo che esiste una fisica che va oltre il Modello Standard — il problema è che diventa sempre più complesso scoprire come funziona e dimostrarlo. L’unico dato certo è che, a cinque anni dalla scoperta del bosone di Higgs, abbiamo raccolto solo il 2% circa dei dati che il LHC produrrà durante la sua attività. Insomma, abbiamo ancora molto materiale da studiare e, purtroppo, Kate McAlpine ha prodotto solo altri tre video di canzoni. Non sono sicuro di poter capire molto altro del lavoro che si svolge presso il LHC senza il suo aiuto.

