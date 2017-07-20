21 Savage wil piloot worden wanneer hij later groot is

21 Savage gooit de laatste tijd hoge ogen: zijn Issa Album staat op nummer 2 in de Billboard Top 200 en niemand kan stoppen met praten over zijn relatie met Amber Rose. Onlangs was hij te gast bij radioshow The Breakfast Club, waar hij sprak over zijn nieuwe plaat, zijn lieve vriendinnetje en zijn luchtvaartaspiraties. Ook beantwoordt hij de vraag of geld daadwerkelijk pijn kan wegnemen.

“Don’t nothing make nothing feel better really. You just gotta know how to deal with it. Money don’t really make me. I was happy before I had money because I always had love. That’s what helped with the pain.”

Daarnaast praatte hij over of hij ooit zijn imago als een savage gaat aanpassen nu hij zo populair is onder jongeren.



“Not really because I tell the whole story. I don’t just glorify it. I let you know like, ‘Hey you can shot. You can go to jail.’ And I give back. I interact with kids and fans and tell them to stay in school. When I see them I take pictures.”

Kijk hier de rest van het interview.