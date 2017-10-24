Alice Glass (Crystal Castles) zegt jarenlang misbruikt te zijn door groepslid

Alice Glass verliet in 2014 Crystal Castles. Sinds 2006 was ze het kopstuk van de groep, en toen ze de band uitging beweerde ze dat daar ”persoonlijke en professionele” redenen voor waren. Nu komt ze daarop terug, en schrijft ze dat jarenlang misbruik door Ethan Kath (echte naam Claudio Palmieri) de echte reden was voor haar vertrek.

In een uitgebreide post zegt ze dat Kath haar sinds het ontstaan van de band heeft misbruikt, aangevallen en geïntimideerd, en dat dat begon toen ze 15 jaar oud was. Nu is ze 29. Ze schrijft:

Videos by VICE

Claudio was very manipulative towards me. He figured out my insecurities and exploited them: he used the things he learned about me against me. Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed. It wasn’t always consensual and he remained sober whenever we were together. When I was 16 or 17 he gave me a CD of songs and asked me to write and sing over them. I took the songs home and wrote lyrics and melodies and we recorded the tracks I liked. But even with music, he created a toxic environment that I often felt I had to go along with. While recording our first EP, the recording engineer sexually harassed me while we were in the studio. Claudio laughed at me and pressured me to go along with it. He called our first single “Alice Practice” and said my vocals were a mic test. He concocted that story and told press it was an “accidental” recording, intentionally diminishing my role in its creation. It was another way of putting me down and preying on my insecurities.

Ook vertelt ze dat Kath haar totaal domineerde en observeerde in elk aspect van haar leven.

He controlled everything I did. I wasn’t allowed to have my own phone or my own credit card, he decided who my friends were, read through my private emails, restricted my access to social media, regulated everything I ate. He berated me and yelled at me, telling me that I was a joke, that all the people that came to our shows were only interested in his instrumentals and that I was ruining the band. He broke glass shower doors to frighten me, he locked me into rooms. He told me that my feminism made me a target for rapists and only he could protect me. He forced me to have sex with him or, he said, I wouldn’t be allowed to be in the band anymore.

Onze collega’s van Noisey US hebben contact gezocht met het team van Glass, en zij zeggen dat ze verder niets loslaten over deze zaak. Ze heeft in eerdere interviews hints gegeven, en in 2014 vertelde ze the Verge nog dat Kath niet de juiste persoon was om op te treden op evenementen die draaiden om feminisme.

Update: Kath heeft via zijn advocaat een verklaring gegeven aan Pitchfork. Hierin verwerpt hij de woorden van Alice Glass en zegt hij dat hij juridische stappen overweegt.