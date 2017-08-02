André 3000 vindt het prima als OutKast nooit meer een album uitbrengt

André 3000 is terecht een van de meest gerespecteerde mannen in hiphop. Weinig andere rappers zijn zo consistent als hij en daarnaast heeft hij met OutKast een van de mooiste oeuvres ooit gemaakt.

In een nieuw interview met Complex waarin hij zijn samenwerking met schoenenmerk Tretorn promoot zegt de legende dat hij het prima vindt als OutKast nooit meer een album zou uitbrengen. Hij legt uit dat hij geniet van het feit dat muziek nu meer een hobby voor hem is:

Videos by VICE

It’s really just an excitement thing, and where I am in life. I kind of like not being a part of [rap], now that I’ve done it. As I get older, I start to see myself move more back from it – the hustle and bustle of putting out an album, the pressure of being in the studio trying to come up with something. Now it’s more like a hobby for me, so I don’t think about it in that way. Even with Outkast – if we never do another album, I’m totally fine with that.

When I was 25, I said I don’t want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I’m 42 now, and I feel more and more that way. Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that? When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping.

Als je nu heel goed luistert, hoor je ontelbaar veel OutKast-fans huilen.