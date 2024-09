De mooiste foto’s van het Berlin Light Festival

TONIGHT: THE #VOICE OF GERMANY!! Live & unplugged at the Festival of Lights 7:30pm @ Märkisches Viertel & 9:30pm at Berliner Stadthaus. #TheVoiceOfGermany #festivaloflights #zander&partner #fol #berlin

A photo posted by Berlin Festival of Lights (@berlinfestivaloflights) on

Oct 13, 2016 at 5:14am PDT