Dit zijn de beste releases van 2016 omdat Noisey het zegt

Omdat de redactie van Noisey en Thump Nederland bestaat uit unieke sneeuwvlokjes met een compleet eigen smaak, leek het ons beter om dit jaar niet net te doen alsof we allemaal Frank Ocean het beste vonden. Dus hebben we het individu boven de groep laten regeren. Hierbij presenteren we je niet één maar veel lijstjes met volgens ons de beste releases van 2016.

Fiona Fortuin (Editor Noisey)

Frank Ocean – Blond

Mula B & Louis – Drugs & Geld Vol. 1

Drake – Views

Blood Orange – Freetown Sound

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Japanese Breakfast – Psychopomp

Jenny Hval – Blood Bitch

David Bowie – Blackstar

Oathbreaker – Rheia

Amber Arcades – Faded Lines





Souf Kinani (Managing Editor Noisey)

Abra – Princess

Frank Ocean – Blond

D.R.A.M – Big Baby D.R.A.M.

Solange – A Seat at The Table

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Sevn Alias – Twenty Four Sevn 2

Nao – For All We Know

Mssingno – Fones

Roy Woods – Waking At Dawn

Idaly – Eindelijk



Timo Pisart (Editor Thump)

Makam – Than Sadet

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Pitou – Pitou

Blood Orange – Freetown Sound

Various – DJ Koze Presents Pampa Vol. 1

21 Savage – Savage Mode

Frank Ocean – Blond

Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo

Duke Hugh – Canvas

Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book



Koen van Bommel (Copy Editor Noisey | Thump)

Kettel – Wingtip

Motion Graphics – Motion Graphics

Palmistry – Pagan

Søs Gunver Ryberg – Aftryk

Eddy Kenzo – Zero to Hero

Paul Jebanasam – Continuum

Amnesia Scanner – AS

Plaid – The Digging Remedy

Shinichi Atobe – World

Lorenzo senni – Persona



Sander van Dalsum (Social Editor Noisey | Thump)

Travis Scott – Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight

21 Savage – Savage Mode

Lil Yachty – Lil Boat

Idaly – Eindelijk

Mula B & Louis – Drugs & Geld Vol. 1

Yamaneko – Project Nautilus

Huerco S. – For Those of You Who Have Never (And Also Those That Have)

Illum Sphere – Glass

Young Thug – Jeffery

Junior Boys – Kiss Me All Night



Wouter van Dijk (Stagiair Noisey)

21 Savage – Savage Mode

Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo

Josylvio – Ma3seb

Young Thug – Slime Season 3

Travis Scott – Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

James Blake – The Colour in Anything

Drake – Views

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

Bokoesam – Een Beetje Voor Jezelf

Francis And The Lights: Farewell, Starlite!



Stefanie Staelens (Freelancer Noisey)

Anderson .Paak – Malibu

Warhola – Aura (EP)

Diiv – Is The Is Are

Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book

Mac Miller – The Divine Feminine

Frank Ocean – Blonde

Childish Gambino – Awaken, my love!

Kendrick Lamar – Untitled Unmastered

Rihanna – Anti

NAO – For All We Know

Abel van Gijlswijk (Freelancer)



Mula B & Louis – Drugs & Geld Vol. 1

The Weeknd – Starboy

Young Thug – Jefferey

21 Savage – Savage Mode

Wilde Westen – WW Nation

Drake – Views

Future – Evol

Rae Sremmurd – SremmLife 2

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Die Quavo mix van een uur



Gilles Wijckmans (Freelancer)

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition

Brihang – zolangmogelijk

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Roméo Elvis x Le Motel – Morale

Kendrick Lamar – Untitled unmastered

Damso – Batterie faible

Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book

letlive. – If I’m The Devil…

Explosions in the Sky – The Wilderness



Jules Bossier (Freelancer)

Deathspell Omega – The Synarchy of Molten Bones

Zeal and Ardor – Devil Is Fine

Death Grips – Bottomless Pit

A Tribe Called Quest – We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service

Okkultokrati – Raspberry Dawn

21 Savage – Savage Mode

Altarage – NIHL

Anderson. Paak – Malibu

Oranssi Pazuzu – Värähtelijä

Princess Nokia – 1992



Klaas Knooihuizen (Freelancer)

Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos

Aesop Rock – The Impossible Kid

La Femme – Mystère

Meindert Talma – Jannes van der Wal

Roly Porter – Third Law

Lucky Fonz III – In Je Nakie

Mitksi – Puberty 2

Anna Meredith – Varmints

SHXCXCHCXSH – SsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSs

Charlie Hilton – Palana



Illustratie door John Garrison