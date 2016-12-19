Dit zijn de beste releases van 2016 omdat Noisey het zegt

Omdat de redactie van Noisey en Thump Nederland bestaat uit unieke sneeuwvlokjes met een compleet eigen smaak, leek het ons beter om dit jaar niet net te doen alsof we allemaal Frank Ocean het beste vonden. Dus hebben we het individu boven de groep laten regeren. Hierbij presenteren we je niet één maar veel lijstjes met volgens ons de beste releases van 2016.
Fiona Fortuin (Editor Noisey)
Videos by VICE
Frank Ocean – Blond
Mula B & Louis – Drugs & Geld Vol. 1
Drake – Views
Blood Orange – Freetown Sound
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Japanese Breakfast – Psychopomp
Jenny Hval – Blood Bitch
David Bowie – Blackstar
Oathbreaker – Rheia
Amber Arcades – Faded Lines
Souf Kinani (Managing Editor Noisey)
Abra – Princess
Frank Ocean – Blond
D.R.A.M – Big Baby D.R.A.M.
Solange – A Seat at The Table
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Sevn Alias – Twenty Four Sevn 2
Nao – For All We Know
Mssingno – Fones
Roy Woods – Waking At Dawn
Idaly – Eindelijk
Timo Pisart (Editor Thump)
Makam – Than Sadet
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Pitou – Pitou
Blood Orange – Freetown Sound
Various – DJ Koze Presents Pampa Vol. 1
21 Savage – Savage Mode
Frank Ocean – Blond
Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo
Duke Hugh – Canvas
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
Koen van Bommel (Copy Editor Noisey | Thump)
Kettel – Wingtip
Motion Graphics – Motion Graphics
Palmistry – Pagan
Søs Gunver Ryberg – Aftryk
Eddy Kenzo – Zero to Hero
Paul Jebanasam – Continuum
Amnesia Scanner – AS
Plaid – The Digging Remedy
Shinichi Atobe – World
Lorenzo senni – Persona
Sander van Dalsum (Social Editor Noisey | Thump)
Travis Scott – Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight
21 Savage – Savage Mode
Lil Yachty – Lil Boat
Idaly – Eindelijk
Mula B & Louis – Drugs & Geld Vol. 1
Yamaneko – Project Nautilus
Huerco S. – For Those of You Who Have Never (And Also Those That Have)
Illum Sphere – Glass
Young Thug – Jeffery
Junior Boys – Kiss Me All Night
Wouter van Dijk (Stagiair Noisey)
21 Savage – Savage Mode
Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo
Josylvio – Ma3seb
Young Thug – Slime Season 3
Travis Scott – Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight
James Blake – The Colour in Anything
Drake – Views
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
Bokoesam – Een Beetje Voor Jezelf
Francis And The Lights: Farewell, Starlite!
Stefanie Staelens (Freelancer Noisey)
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
Warhola – Aura (EP)
Diiv – Is The Is Are
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
Mac Miller – The Divine Feminine
Frank Ocean – Blonde
Childish Gambino – Awaken, my love!
Kendrick Lamar – Untitled Unmastered
Rihanna – Anti
NAO – For All We Know
Abel van Gijlswijk (Freelancer)
Mula B & Louis – Drugs & Geld Vol. 1
The Weeknd – Starboy
Young Thug – Jefferey
21 Savage – Savage Mode
Wilde Westen – WW Nation
Drake – Views
Future – Evol
Rae Sremmurd – SremmLife 2
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Die Quavo mix van een uur
Gilles Wijckmans (Freelancer)
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition
Brihang – zolangmogelijk
Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!
Roméo Elvis x Le Motel – Morale
Kendrick Lamar – Untitled unmastered
Damso – Batterie faible
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
letlive. – If I’m The Devil…
Explosions in the Sky – The Wilderness
Jules Bossier (Freelancer)
Deathspell Omega – The Synarchy of Molten Bones
Zeal and Ardor – Devil Is Fine
Death Grips – Bottomless Pit
A Tribe Called Quest – We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service
Okkultokrati – Raspberry Dawn
21 Savage – Savage Mode
Altarage – NIHL
Anderson. Paak – Malibu
Oranssi Pazuzu – Värähtelijä
Princess Nokia – 1992
Klaas Knooihuizen (Freelancer)
Kate Tempest – Let Them Eat Chaos
Aesop Rock – The Impossible Kid
La Femme – Mystère
Meindert Talma – Jannes van der Wal
Roly Porter – Third Law
Lucky Fonz III – In Je Nakie
Mitksi – Puberty 2
Anna Meredith – Varmints
SHXCXCHCXSH – SsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSsSs
Charlie Hilton – Palana
Illustratie door John Garrison