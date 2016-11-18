Dit zijn onze favoriete nieuwe liedjes van de week

“It took a long time, it took a long time.” Met die zin begint Transient Program For Drums And Machinery. En inderdaad, wat heeft het lang geduurd: dit is het allereerste nieuwe liedje van Soulwax in elf jaar tijd. Het is een van onze favoriete tracks van deze week. Verder nog: Makam bracht zijn fantastische album uit, Sevdaliza een indrukwekkende clip, Suzanne Kraft prachtige ambient en RP Boo het raarste footwork-nummer van de week. Luister al dat moois en nog veel meer hieronder.

Makam – Mai Pen Rai



Sevdaliza – Human



Suzanne Kraft – Body Heat

Whispers Beirut (Pedrodollar & Baba Stiltz) – Last

Sylvan Esso – Kick Jump Twist



Hieroglyphic Being – Home 95



Soulwax – Transient Program For Drums And Machinery



DJ Overdose – Acid Lovely



Lord of the Isles – Plasma Nomad

HELIX – Funky 1irst



Vermont (Motor City Drum Ensemble & Marcus Worgull) – Norderney



RP Boo – What Am I?



25 Places – Party In The Hills



Design a Wave – Punisher



Fantastic Man – Galactic Ecstacy



JMII – Spell

