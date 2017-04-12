Hier zijn alle teksten van Kendrick Lamar over onze Heer en Verlosser

“Toen al het werk dat koning Salomo aan de tempel van de Heer had laten verrichten voltooid was, liet hij de wijgeschenken van zijn vader David naar de tempel overbrengen. Hij borg het goud en zilver en de andere voorwerpen in de schatkamer van de tempel van de Heer.” – 1 Koningen 7:51

“Kom binnen fam, het is lit” – Jezus Christus, tijdens zijn hemelvaart

Videos by VICE

Aan het begin van 2017 was er duisternis. Daarom daalde Kendrick Lamar neer op de wereld, zag dat het slecht was en besloot om een gloeiend hete track uit te brengen. Deze vuurbal werd bekend als HUMBLE. en diens vlammen waren zo glorieus dat het grootste deel van de Billboard Hot 100 in rook opging toen het binnenkwam op nummer 2 (alleen Ed Sheeran kon het vuur weerstaan). Het is het hoogst genoteerde chartdebuut voor een rapper sinds Not Afraid, het nummer vol zelfmedelijden van Eminem uit 2010. Kendrick heeft rap gered. Weet je wie ook dingen heeft gered?

Jezus.

Wel, Kendrick vreest God en we gaan daar geen grappen over maken. In plaats daarvan kijken we naar de vele keren dat hij de naam van God noemde in zijn muziek, geïnspireerd door DAMN, zijn nieuwe album dat uitkomt op Goede Vrijdag. Ga zitten op de kerkbank en luister naar de woorden van pastoor Kendrick, met een paar begeleidende plaatjes die zijn heiligheid perfect illustreren.

“Schemin’, and let me tell you ‘bout my life

Painkillers only put me in the twilight

Where pretty pussy and Benjamin is the highlight

Now tell my momma I love her, but this what I like, Lord knows” – “Alright”

“Cry out from heaven so loud it can water down a demon

With the holy ghost ’til it drown in the blood of Jesus” – “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst”

“I am a sinner who’s probably gonna sin again

Lord forgive me, Lord forgive me” – “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”

“Pull up on these 26’s, I’m a vanity slave

I’m a sinner, Jesus Christ, please forgive me for my ways” – “Michael Jordan”

“And I pray you n****as is hating, shooters go after Judas

Jesus Christ if I live life on my knees, ain’t no need to do this” – “Backseat Freestyle”

“I’m so hot, kids put me in their iPod

Even Atheists play my shit and say, “My God,-

Jesus, Joseph, and Mary, he’s nice.”

Don’t compare me to them, just compare me to Mike Jordan” – “West Coast Wu-Tang”

“Dear Lord come save me, the devil’s working hard

He probably clocking double shifts on all of his jobs” – “HiiiPower”

“I spread love like a Hippy, but I’m a Black one

With Jesus Christ passion, I swear on the bible” – “Wanna Be Heard”

“Lord have mercy, Jesus Christ

He’s just nice, he just slice like a ginnsu” – “Last Real N***a Alive”

“I did a lot of dumb shit in my past

Lord forgive me, hoping I don’t relapse” – “untitled 02 | 06.23.2014.”

“It’s the immaculate, verbal assassin, strangle your perfect etiquette to an accent

This is Jesus of Nazareth

Spittin’ gold policies to a world unknown” – “Kurupted”

“Is that a contradiction? He contradicting himself again?

Of course that’s a contradiction, the fuck you think life is?

We not like like Christ is

We all want ices and devices to make the bitches say I like this “- “A Little Appalled”

“Passion in your life, the passion of my Christ is in me

And if you say it ain’t, you may offend me” – “I Am (Interlude)”

Amen.