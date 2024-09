Lindsay Lohan wil Syrische vluchtelingen helpen met een energiedrankje

I met a wonderful aid worker (Azize) at The Refugee Camp in Antep. She saw that my eyes lit up when I told her that her headscarf is beautiful. She waved to me and said, come with me, I followed her and she gifted it to me. I was so moved and touched by this that I wanted to wear it in appreciation for all of the generosity and love I received from everyone at the camp. Thank you #Gaziantep #theworldisbiggerthan5 thank you @fatmasahin

A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 8, 2016 at 4:33am PDT