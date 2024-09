RIFF RAFF begint een countryband en hij wil dat jij meedoet

READ THiS iF U WANT TO BE iN JODY HiGHROLLER’S 8 PERSON COUNTRY BAND AND RECORD HiS COUNTRY ALBUM iN NASHViLLE TENNESSEE THiS OCTOBER AND TRAVEL THE GLOBE AFTER THE PEACH PANTHER TOUR

A photo posted by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on Jul 4, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT