Er zijn geen woorden om de nieuwe track van Desiigner ‘Outlet’ te omschrijven

git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git gitgit git git git git git git git git git git git grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw hooh hooh hooh heh grrrrrahw

haye haye haye git git git git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye hooh hooh hooh hehgit git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye oh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye rrrrrahw grrrrrahw ooh ooh hnnh git git git grrrrrahw haye haye haye rrrrrahw grrrrrahw grrrrrahw ooh ooh hnnh git git git oooooooouauuauauauuaahhhhhhhh!

