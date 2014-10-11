Black and White Sunsets

Kevin Zucker creates analog color Polaroids of sunsets by shooting through gray sheets of translucent plastic. They’re meant to convince us of something impossible: a color photo of a black-and-white sunset. Using Polaroid film emphasizes that each photograph in the ongoing series is a unique object, and the repetition of the subject leaves us wondering whether this is kitsch or appropriation, the sublime or the picturesque, fiction or nonfiction, nostalgia or forecast.

