Charles Bradley odwołuje trasę z powodu guza nowotworowego

Soulowy wokalista Charles Bradley został zmuszony od odwołania swojej trasy koncertowej po tym jak lekarze wykryli u niego guza nowotworowego. Bradley nie zagrał kilka koncertów latem tego roku z powodu “poważnej choroby”.

Poniżej możecie przeczytać oświadczenie, które wydał artysta.

Videos by VICE

In the past few months, I have had to cancel a number of shows due to illness, taking me away from my beautiful fans.

My doctors recently discovered a cancerous tumor in my stomach.

I’m getting the best medical care and we are all extremely optimistic. I will fight through this like I’ve fought through the many other obstacles in my life.

My upcoming tour dates will be postponed so I can concentrate on healing.

Thank you all for understanding. Music is how I share my love with the world, and the love that my fans have given back brings me so much joy. I look forward to seeing your gorgeous faces soon, and to continue to share my love through music.

​Obserwujcie Noisey na Twitterze​ i przypomnijcie sobie w wolnej chwili nasz wywiad z tym wyjątkowym artystą i przeczytajcie wnikliwą recenzję​ jego ostatniego wydawnictwa.