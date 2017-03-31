Nowy numer Joeya Bada$$a i Schoolboya Q “Rockabye Baby” to nie kołysanka

Kilka tygodni temu Joey Bada$$ ujawnił szczegóły dotyczące nadchodzącego albumu. Teraz opublikował numer nagrany wspólnie ze Schoolboyem Q, “Rockabye Baby”. “If you ’bout this revolution, please stand up / We ain’t got no one to trust / Time is running up / Feel the burn in my gut / And if you got the guts, scream, ‘Fuck Donald Trump” – nawija głównym bohater singla. Gość nie pozostaje w tyle. “Your son picked up on your beef, real shit” – słyszymy w nagraniu. “From getting lynched in field into owning buildings / Getting millions, influencing white children / And oddly we still ain’t even”.

Płyta “All-Amerikkan Bada$$” pojawi się 7 kwietnia.

