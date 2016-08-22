Kanye West napisał wiersz na cześć fast foodów “The McDonald’s Man”, który znalazł się w zinie Franka Oceana “Boys Don’t Cry”



Zdjęcie autorstwa Nabila, opublikowanie w zinie Boys Don’t Cry

Frank Ocean wypuścił kontynuację “Channel Orange” w weekend. Nie jesteśmy pewni czy płyta zatytułowana jest “Blond” czy “Blonde”, ale co tam. Możecie jej posłuchać tutaj.

Pomimo tego, że nazwa krążka zmieniła się w ostatniej chwili, obiecany zin dołączony do niego zachował oryginalny tytuł “Boys Don’t Cry”. Znajdziemy w nim prace naprawdę imponujących artystów: Toma Sachsa, Wolfganga Tillmana i Tyrone’a Lebona, reżysera “Nikes”. No i oczywiście, był tam też Kanye. Spróbujcie odciągnąć tego gościa od tak zaawansowanego projektu. Napisał wiersz “The McDonald’s Man”, który jak już się można domyśleć, jest o fast foodzie. To także bajka o oszustwie, intrydze, zazdrości i lepkim jabłkowym nadzieniu.

Prezentujemy dzieło, pozostawiając je bez żadnego komentarza czy adnotacji.

The McDonald’s Man

by Kanye West

McDonalds Man

McDonalds Man

The french fries had a plan

The french fries had a plan

The salad bar and the ketchup made a band

Cus the french fries had a plan

The french fries had a plan

McDonalds Man

McDonalds

I know them french fries have a plan

I know them french fries have a plan

The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band

To overthrow the french fries plan

I always knew them french fries was evil man

Smelling all good and shit

I don’t trust no food that smells that good man

I don’t trust it

I just can’t

McDonalds Man

McDonalds Man

McDonalds, damn

Them french fries look good tho

I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries

I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries

Even the McRib was jealous of the fries

I could see it through his artificial meat eyes

And he only be there some of the time

Everybody was jealous of them french fries

Except for that one special guy

That smooth apple pie