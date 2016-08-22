Kanye West napisał wiersz na cześć fast foodów “The McDonald’s Man”, który znalazł się w zinie Franka Oceana “Boys Don’t Cry”

Zdjęcie autorstwa Nabila, opublikowanie w zinie Boys Don’t Cry
Frank Ocean wypuścił kontynuację “Channel Orange” w weekend. Nie jesteśmy pewni czy płyta zatytułowana jest “Blond” czy “Blonde”, ale co tam. Możecie jej posłuchać tutaj.
Pomimo tego, że nazwa krążka zmieniła się w ostatniej chwili, obiecany zin dołączony do niego zachował oryginalny tytuł “Boys Don’t Cry”. Znajdziemy w nim prace naprawdę imponujących artystów: Toma Sachsa, Wolfganga Tillmana i Tyrone’a Lebona, reżysera “Nikes”. No i oczywiście, był tam też Kanye. Spróbujcie odciągnąć tego gościa od tak zaawansowanego projektu. Napisał wiersz “The McDonald’s Man”, który jak już się można domyśleć, jest o fast foodzie. To także bajka o oszustwie, intrydze, zazdrości i lepkim jabłkowym nadzieniu.
Prezentujemy dzieło, pozostawiając je bez żadnego komentarza czy adnotacji.
The McDonald’s Man
by Kanye West
McDonalds Man
McDonalds Man
The french fries had a plan
The french fries had a plan
The salad bar and the ketchup made a band
Cus the french fries had a plan
The french fries had a plan
McDonalds Man
McDonalds
I know them french fries have a plan
I know them french fries have a plan
The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band
To overthrow the french fries plan
I always knew them french fries was evil man
Smelling all good and shit
I don’t trust no food that smells that good man
I don’t trust it
I just can’t
McDonalds Man
McDonalds Man
McDonalds, damn
Them french fries look good tho
I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries
I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries
Even the McRib was jealous of the fries
I could see it through his artificial meat eyes
And he only be there some of the time
Everybody was jealous of them french fries
Except for that one special guy
That smooth apple pie