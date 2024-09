Miguel i Win Butler z Arcade Fire zaśpiewali razem “Hotline Bling”

Well, that was insanity. @okeechobeefest’s all-star ‘PoWoW’ jam session ended with the following playing together onstage: @mumfordandsons, @miguel, @arcadefire’s Win Butler, @skrillex, @preshallband, @kamasiwashington, @johnoatesofficial, members of the Meters and @officialsoulive and more. Insane, historic way to close out Saturday at #okeechobeefest. #omf16 #winbutler #miguel #johnoates

A photo posted by Jay Cridlin (@cridlin) on Mar 6, 2016 at 12:34am PST