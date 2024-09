GZA i Jim James z My Morning Jacket nagrali piosenki dla NASA

The JUNO space mission is arriving at Jupiter on 7/4. We teamed up with NASA + @AppleMusic & did a collabo to honor this moment. @NASAJuno Check “The Spark” produced by Paul Ryder (Happy Mondays) & Jesse Pritchett. Along with other artists in the program: https://t.co/iAgqq06FN4 You can follow the links on my Facebook page #gza #nasa #junospacemission #space #jupiter #science #darkmatter

A photo posted by GZA (@therealgza) on Jun 30, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT