50 fotos que muito provavelmente vão deixar-te mais feliz

A vida já é habitualmente dura e esta semana / mês / ano não tem tornado as coisas mais fáceis. O ano arrancou com a notícia da morte de David Bowie; têm ocorrido ataques terroristas em várias partes do Mundo quase todos os dias; os Panama Papers provaram que algumas das pessoas mais poderosas do planeta são exactamente tão merdosas como pensávamos que eram.
Mas já é Primavera e embora seja importante que não nos esqueçamos, não o é menos afastarmos as más energias – da mesma forma que já estamos a preparar-nos para pormos de lado as camisolas de lã e essas coisas todas que só fazem comichão. Para darmos o tiro de partida para os dias bons, pedimos aos nossos editores internacionais que escolhessem algumas fotos dos seus arquivos que os fizessem sorrir. Esperamos que também vos façam sorrir a vocês.
Feliz resto do ano!
