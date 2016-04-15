50 fotos que muito provavelmente vão deixar-te mais feliz



The Dance of the Cornudos in Guanajuato, Mexico – Foto porDenis Vejas



A vida já é habitualmente dura e esta semana / mês / ano não tem tornado as coisas mais fáceis. O ano arrancou com a notícia da morte de David Bowie; têm ocorrido ataques terroristas em várias partes do Mundo quase todos os dias; os Panama Papers provaram que algumas das pessoas mais poderosas do planeta são exactamente tão merdosas como pensávamos que eram.

Mas já é Primavera e embora seja importante que não nos esqueçamos, não o é menos afastarmos as más energias – da mesma forma que já estamos a preparar-nos para pormos de lado as camisolas de lã e essas coisas todas que só fazem comichão. Para darmos o tiro de partida para os dias bons, pedimos aos nossos editores internacionais que escolhessem algumas fotos dos seus arquivos que os fizessem sorrir. Esperamos que também vos façam sorrir a vocês.

Feliz resto do ano!



Esquerda: We Went to an Elegant Pet Party in Barcelona – Foto por Leafhopper Project. DIREITA: Perth Is a Paradise – Foto porJames Whineray

Photos of Greek Christians Crawling to Pray to the Patron Saint of Greece – Foto por





Michael Pappas

Bucepower Gang Empower Women With Selfies, Belfies and Hip Hop – Foto porGuilherme Santana

Cowboys in the Netherlands: Photos from the Largest Country Festival in Europe – Foto por Sabine Rovers





A Visit to the Town of Yolo, California – Foto por Jamie Taete

Lahti Is a Paradise – Foto por Antti Sepponen

Hanging Out with the Dirty Riderz Crew – Foto por Axel Morin

Colourful Photos of Old People Enjoying Life More Than You – Foto por Yann Castanier

Stripping at a Modified Cars Event in Portugal – Foto por Ceci de F

ESQUERDA: Photos of City Workers Reading the New Free ‘NME’ – Foto por Charlie Kwai. DIREITA: The Lost Bird and the Head – Foto por Sohrab Hura

Bolivia’s Female Fighters – Foto por





Luis Cobelo

The Blind Photobombing the Blind: The Lives of Romania’s Visually Impaired – Foto por Ciprian Hord

It’s Always Summer in Greece – Foto por Alexandros Avramidis

An Etiquette Guide to Being Drunk in Taxis – Foto por VICE Alps

A Mission to Mars in the Austrian Alps – Foto por Jurriaan Brobbel

Lahti Is a Paradise – Foto por Antti Sepponen





Foto por Nuno Gervásio

Here Are Some Photos of Greek People Dancing with Giant Penises – Foto por Alexandros Avramidis



Daniel Arnold’s Brilliant Street Photography Captures Everyday Life in Brooklyn – Foto por Daniel Arnold

Constant Electricity Blackouts Are Forcing Ghanaians to Get Creative – Foto por Desire Van Den Berg



Celebrating David Bowie’s Life at a ‘Loving the Alien Party’ in Lisbon – Foto por Luís Martins

Belgrade Through the Lens of a 20-Year-Old Photographer – Foto por





Aleksa Vitorović

Athens Is a Paradise – Foto por





Natasa Koumi

Belgrade’s Chinese Shop Attendants Dance Their Troubles Away – Foto por Aleksandrija Ajduković



Orastie Is a Paradise – Foto por Dragos Hanciu

London Is a Paradise – Foto por Bruno Bayley





– Foto por Aleksandrija Ajduković

Photos from the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Premiere in Times Square – Foto porJackson Krule

Milan Is a Paradise – Foto por Glauco Canalis



Foto por Brett Gundlock

Bucharest Is a Paradise –Foto porLucian Varvaroi

Leeds Is a Paradise – Foto por Jake Krushell

An Open Letter to the Worst Waxwork Museum in America – Foto por Jamie Taete

Bucharest Is a Paradise –Foto por

Lucian Varvaroi





ESQUERDA: How Businesses Are Making Money Off Americans Getting Fatter – Foto por Jamie Taete. DIREITA: Sistaaz of the Castle – Foto por Jan Hoek and Duran Lantink

The ‘Internet History’ Tumblr Finds Your Darkest Defunct Flickr Gallery – Foto por Internet History

London Is a Paradise – Foto por Jamie Taete

Dramatic Photos of Fully Grown Adults Getting Baptised – Foto por Remus Tiplea

Manchester Is a Paradise – Foto por Chris Bethell

Daniel Arnold’s Brilliant Street Photography Captures Everyday Life in Brooklyn – Foto por Daniel Arnold

Vienna Is a Paradise – Foto por Stefanie Katzinger



Rural Raving at Henley Regatta – Foto por Jake Lewis





Photos of Greek Christians and Conspiracy Theorists Protesting Their New ID Cards – Foto por Yiannis Makrogianelis

