A lista completa dos vencedores dos Óscares 2018

A cerimónia número 90 dos Óscares de Hollywood, que decorreu no domingo, 4 de Março, em Los Angeles [madrugada de segunda-feira, 5, em Portugal] foi longa e praticamente sem eventos extraordinários dignos de realce, exceptuando talvez a eloquência mordaz de Tiffany Haddish e Maya Rudolph, a breve actuação de Sufjan Stevens, e as mulheres do moimento #TimesUp.

Ainda assim, entre as tiradas mais bizarras de Jimmy Kimmel e os esperados vencedores – como a conquista do Óscar para Melhor Filme por Guillermo del Toro, para The Shape of Water – tivemos direito a algumas surpresas que compuseram a noite. Vê abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores (a negrito) dos Óscares 2018:

Melhor Filme:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor Realizador:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Melhor Actriz:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Melhor Actor:

Timotheé Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Melhor Actriz Secundária:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Melhor Actor Secundário:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor Guião Original:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor Guião Adaptado:

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Melhor Filme de Animação:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Melhor Design de Produção:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Melhor Canção Original:

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Melhor Fotografia:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Melhor Guarda-Roupa:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Melhor Edição de Som:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Melhor Mistura de Som:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Melhor Curta de Animação:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Moo

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Melhor Curta:

Dekalb Elementary

Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wate/All of Us

Melhor Banda-Sonora Original:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor Efeitos Especiais:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Melhor Edição:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor Caracterização:

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Melhor Documentário, Formato Curto:

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Melhor Documentário:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

