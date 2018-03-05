A lista completa dos vencedores dos Óscares 2018

Este artigo foi originalmente publicado na VICE USA.
A cerimónia número 90 dos Óscares de Hollywood, que decorreu no domingo, 4 de Março, em Los Angeles [madrugada de segunda-feira, 5, em Portugal] foi longa e praticamente sem eventos extraordinários dignos de realce, exceptuando talvez a eloquência mordaz de Tiffany Haddish e Maya Rudolph, a breve actuação de Sufjan Stevens, e as mulheres do moimento #TimesUp.
Ainda assim, entre as tiradas mais bizarras de Jimmy Kimmel e os esperados vencedores – como a conquista do Óscar para Melhor Filme por Guillermo del Toro, para The Shape of Water – tivemos direito a algumas surpresas que compuseram a noite. Vê abaixo a lista completa dos vencedores (a negrito) dos Óscares 2018:
Melhor Filme:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Realizador:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Melhor Actriz:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Melhor Actor:
Timotheé Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Melhor Actriz Secundária:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Melhor Actor Secundário:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Guião Original:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Guião Adaptado:
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Melhor Filme de Animação:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Melhor Design de Produção:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Melhor Canção Original:
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Melhor Fotografia:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Melhor Guarda-Roupa:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Melhor Edição de Som:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Melhor Mistura de Som:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Melhor Curta de Animação:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Moo
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Melhor Curta:
Dekalb Elementary
Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wate/All of Us
Melhor Banda-Sonora Original:
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Efeitos Especiais:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Melhor Edição:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor Caracterização:
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro:
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Melhor Documentário, Formato Curto:
Edith and Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Melhor Documentário:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
