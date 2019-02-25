Aqui está a lista completa dos vencedores dos Óscares 2019

Este artigo foi originalmente publicado na VICE US.
A 91ª edição dos Óscares foi uma cerimónia chata, mas misericordiosamente curta, a não ser pela actuação super sexual de Lady Gaga com Bradley Cooper e aquele magnifico abraço, mas pelo menos acabou por ser menos merdosa do que se estava à espera.
Ainda assim, Green Book conseguiu ganhar o Óscar de Melhor Filme, os dentes postiços de Rami Malek valeram-lhe, vá-se lá saber como, o Óscar de Melhor Actor e Yalitza Aparicio não ganhou o de Melhor Actriz – mas fez história como nomeada e, pelo menos, perdeu para a hilariante Olivia Colman em The Favourite. Não houve muitas surpresas este ano, apesar de todos termos esperança que acontecesse um erro tipo La La Land e Roma ganhasse a estatueta de Melhor Filme. Há sempre o próximo ano, claro, mas o mais provável é que a Academia volte a ignorar outro filme brilhante, já que é sempre assim que a coisa funciona. Enfim.
De qualquer maneira, aqui vai a lista de todos os filmes que conseguiram levar um Óscar [assinaldos a bold] para exibir em cima da lareira:
Melhor Filme:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Melhor Actor:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Melhor Actriz:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Melhor Actor Secundário:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Melhor Actriz Secundária:
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Melhor Realizador:
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Melhor Filme de Animação:
Incredibles 2, Brad Bird
Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson
Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda
Ralph Breaks the Internet; Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Melhor curta-metragem de animação:
Animal Behaviour; Alison Snowden, David Fine
Bao, Domee Shi
Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall
One Small Step; Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas
Weekends, Trevor Jimenez
Melhor Argumento Adaptado:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman; Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born; Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Melhor Argumento Original:
The Favourite; Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Melhor Fotografia:
Cold War; Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique
Melhor Documentário :
Free Solo; Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross
Minding the Gap, Bing Liu
Of Fathers and Sons, Talal Derki
RBG; Betsy West, Julie Cohen
Melhor curta-metragem documental:
Black Sheep, Ed Perkins
End Game; Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman
Lifeboat, Skye Fitzgerald
A Night at the Garden, Marshall Curry
Period. End of Sentence.; Rayka Zehtabchi
Melhor curta-metragem:
Detainment, Vincent Lambe
Fauve, Jeremy Comte
Marguerite, Marianne Farley
Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Skin, Guy Nattiv
Melhor Filme de Língua Estrangeira:
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Melhor montagem:
BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman
Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito
The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Vice, Hank Corwin
Melhor montagem de som:
Black Panther; Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst
First Man; Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan
A Quiet Place; Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl
Roma; Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay
Melhor mistura de som:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Melhor cenografia:
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Melhor banda-sonora original:
BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard
Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns; Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Melhor canção original:
“All the Stars” — Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” — RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” — A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Melhor Caracterização:
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Melhor guarda-roupa:
Mary Zophres, Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Melhores efeitos visuais:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
