Aqui está a lista completa dos vencedores dos Óscares 2019

Este artigo foi originalmente publicado na VICE US.

A 91ª edição dos Óscares foi uma cerimónia chata, mas misericordiosamente curta, a não ser pela actuação super sexual de Lady Gaga com Bradley Cooper e aquele magnifico abraço, mas pelo menos acabou por ser menos merdosa do que se estava à espera.

Ainda assim, Green Book conseguiu ganhar o Óscar de Melhor Filme, os dentes postiços de Rami Malek valeram-lhe, vá-se lá saber como, o Óscar de Melhor Actor e Yalitza Aparicio não ganhou o de Melhor Actriz – mas fez história como nomeada e, pelo menos, perdeu para a hilariante Olivia Colman em The Favourite. Não houve muitas surpresas este ano, apesar de todos termos esperança que acontecesse um erro tipo La La Land e Roma ganhasse a estatueta de Melhor Filme. Há sempre o próximo ano, claro, mas o mais provável é que a Academia volte a ignorar outro filme brilhante, já que é sempre assim que a coisa funciona. Enfim.

De qualquer maneira, aqui vai a lista de todos os filmes que conseguiram levar um Óscar [assinaldos a bold] para exibir em cima da lareira:

Melhor Filme:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Melhor Actor:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Melhor Actriz:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Melhor Actor Secundário:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Melhor Actriz Secundária:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Melhor Realizador:

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Melhor Filme de Animação:

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird

Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson

Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks the Internet; Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Melhor curta-metragem de animação:

Animal Behaviour; Alison Snowden, David Fine

Bao, Domee Shi

Late Afternoon, Louise Bagnall

One Small Step; Andrew Chesworth, Bobby Pontillas

Weekends, Trevor Jimenez

Melhor Argumento Adaptado:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman; Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born; Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Melhor Argumento Original:

The Favourite; Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Melhor Fotografia:

Cold War; Lukasz Zal

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Melhor Documentário :

Free Solo; Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Hale County This Morning, This Evening, RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap, Bing Liu

Of Fathers and Sons, Talal Derki

RBG; Betsy West, Julie Cohen

Melhor curta-metragem documental:

Black Sheep, Ed Perkins

End Game; Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

Lifeboat, Skye Fitzgerald

A Night at the Garden, Marshall Curry

Period. End of Sentence.; Rayka Zehtabchi

Melhor curta-metragem:

Detainment, Vincent Lambe

Fauve, Jeremy Comte

Marguerite, Marianne Farley

Mother, Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Skin, Guy Nattiv

Melhor Filme de Língua Estrangeira:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Melhor montagem:

BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Vice, Hank Corwin

Melhor montagem de som:

Black Panther; Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Warhurst

First Man; Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place; Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl

Roma; Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay

Melhor mistura de som:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Melhor cenografia:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Melhor banda-sonora original:

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns; Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Melhor canção original:

“All the Stars” — Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” — RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” — Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” — A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Melhor Caracterização:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Melhor guarda-roupa:

Mary Zophres, Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Melhores efeitos visuais:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

