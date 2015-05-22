Entretenimento Tá Pouco de Pink By Louie Banks May 22, 2015, 9:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Calça Custom Love Bailey, jaqueta Phillipe Adec da The Neck Down, botas Old Gringo; saia Pink Payette, jaqueta Muther Pluckers; vestido Kyle Kupres, sapatos Prada. FOTOS: LOUIE BANKSESTILO: ELEANOR WELLS E LOVE BAILEY Assistente John Allen Modelos: Betty Bailey, Love Bailey, Brendan Cameron, Kyle Kupres, Simon Seapony, Eleanor Wells, Rich Cole Videos by VICE Agradacimentos a BJ Dini transportation. Peça de penas Love Bailey, túnica The Neck Down Calça Custom, camisa Moschino, botas Old Gringo; vestido Love Bailey, xale de pelo Kyle De’Volle, sapatos da própria Betty. Gargantilha Mishka Piaf, enfeite na cabeça Ely B Eleonora Bruno, saia Vivienne Westwood Vestido Adolfo Sanchez Vestido The Neck Down; jaqueta Muther Pluckers, xícara Kukula; jaqueta The Neck Down, camisa e chápeu da modelo; vestido Kyle Kupres; túnica The Neck Down Vestido Prada da The Neck Down, óculos de sol Miu Miu, gargantilha Outhouse Jewellery choker Vestido Prada da The Neck Down, sapatos e óculos de sol Miu Miu, gargantilha Outhouse Jewellery Tagged:Betty Bailey, Eleanor Wells, Fashion, John Allen, Louie Banks, Love Bailey, moda editorial, Pink, Vice Blog, Μodă Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Mapeando a Música e o Estilo da ‘Minha Vida de Cão’ 05.23.14 By Elizabeth Sankey Saudades de casa 09.12.12 By Anders Kylberg