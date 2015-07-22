Ouça “Un Beso,” a Segunda Faixa do Próximo Disco das Minas do CocoRosie

A duplinha fofa preferida de todos nós, CocoRosie, anunciou o título de seu sexto álbum, Heartache City, que sai no dia 18 de setembro. Para você ter um gostinho do que estará à venda, as irmãs Bianca “Coco” e Sierra “Rosie” Casady lançaram uma faixa chamada “Un Beso”, que você pode ouvir no player acima. A gravação ao vivo — a segunda a ser liberada do próximo disco — foi feita em Milão, durante a recente turnê das CocoRosie na temporada de festivais no verão europeu. Elas já haviam lançado a igualmente sublime “Heartache City,” que você pode ouvir aqui.
Veja a letra de “Un Beso”
my mother calls it gypsy lifting
i’m going to get a bag
the wind is just right
and the violets think so too
i think i spy a chat
making a poo
i’d like to gypsy-lift the stars
and send one out to you
you, who are who?
someone with no dandruff
perhaps brown eyes a derelict
a dandy
i’m out shopping in my canoe
finger frolicking the fireflies
finger fucking firewood
spying on the masturbating snails
hollyhocks and cat tails
boneless jelly fish and whales
lunar eclipse perhaps i’ll meet you then
on the decadent horizon
where young lovers lock lips
looking at the lockness monster
phooey phooey hence cabluey
gypsying-lifting on a hand stand
little fawny, dawn-lit and scrawny
daryl jordan henry and johnny
buttermilk molasses sugar tooth and grasses
its just me the chimney sweep
little bo-peep
tending to her sheep
eating her curds and way
daryl hanna get a grip
its only the first season
of the end of your career
nightmares and dreams
harlequins and queens
who is my truest?
love.
don’t make me take my finger out
and point it in your direction
….the bible tells me so
gee wiz he’s out shopping in the trees again
moss on trees moss on trees moss on trees
broken branches avalanches
who’s got the keys to my jeep?
who’s got the code to the condo of my soul?
out robbing graves again like Marilyn Manson
i’ll admit i’m popular amongst the ivys and the ferns
can’t say if the felines took to me
