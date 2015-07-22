Ouça “Un Beso,” a Segunda Faixa do Próximo Disco das Minas do CocoRosie

A duplinha fofa preferida de todos nós, CocoRosie, anunciou o título de seu sexto álbum, Heartache City, que sai no dia 18 de setembro. Para você ter um gostinho do que estará à venda, as irmãs Bianca “Coco” e Sierra “Rosie” Casady lançaram uma faixa chamada “Un Beso”, que você pode ouvir no player acima. A gravação ao vivo — a segunda a ser liberada do próximo disco — foi feita em Milão, durante a recente turnê das CocoRosie na temporada de festivais no verão europeu. Elas já haviam lançado a igualmente sublime “Heartache City,” que você pode ouvir aqui.



Veja a letra de “Un Beso”

my mother calls it gypsy lifting

i’m going to get a bag

the wind is just right

and the violets think so too

i think i spy a chat

making a poo

i’d like to gypsy-lift the stars

and send one out to you

you, who are who?

someone with no dandruff

perhaps brown eyes a derelict

a dandy

i’m out shopping in my canoe

finger frolicking the fireflies

finger fucking firewood

spying on the masturbating snails

hollyhocks and cat tails

boneless jelly fish and whales

lunar eclipse perhaps i’ll meet you then

on the decadent horizon

where young lovers lock lips

looking at the lockness monster

phooey phooey hence cabluey

gypsying-lifting on a hand stand

little fawny, dawn-lit and scrawny

daryl jordan henry and johnny

buttermilk molasses sugar tooth and grasses

its just me the chimney sweep

little bo-peep

tending to her sheep

eating her curds and way

daryl hanna get a grip

its only the first season

of the end of your career

nightmares and dreams

harlequins and queens

who is my truest?

love.

don’t make me take my finger out

and point it in your direction

….the bible tells me so

gee wiz he’s out shopping in the trees again

moss on trees moss on trees moss on trees

broken branches avalanches

who’s got the keys to my jeep?

who’s got the code to the condo of my soul?

out robbing graves again like Marilyn Manson

i’ll admit i’m popular amongst the ivys and the ferns

can’t say if the felines took to me

As minas do CocoRosie estão no Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter