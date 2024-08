Par iranskih influensera osuđen na 10 godina zatvora jer su đuskali u javnosti

For the crime of dancing, these two young Iranians have been sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison.#AstiyazhHaghighi 21 & #AmirMohammadAhmadi,

22 danced in the streets in support of #WomanLifeFreedom revolution in Iran.

They don’t deserve such brutality.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/Bs9VxqnxFV