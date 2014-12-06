Fotografije sa 20. rođendanske žurke VICE-a

​

Photo Andrew White

Prošle noći VICE je napunio 20 godina i kako bismo to proslavili, napravili smo ogromnu žurku za naše porodice i prijatelje! Nick Zinner iz Yeah Yeah Yeahs bio je vođa supergrupe, a pripremili smo lajnap koji su činili Lil Wayne, Karen O, Pussy Riot, Jarvis Cocker, Stephen Malkmus, the Black Lips, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Chromeo, i mnogi drugi. Pogledajte set listu i naše omiljene fotografije.

Setlista

„Party Hard,“ Andrew WK

„Needy Girl,“ Chromeo

„House of Jealous Lovers,“ Nick Thorburn

Metal Medley

„Run,“ Ghostface Killah

„Daytona 500,“ Ghostface Killah and Raekwon

„Punk Medley,“ Damian Abraham and John Joseph

„Marvin’s Room,“ Jonah Hill and Spike Jonze

„I Was Born (a Unicorn),“ Nick Thorburn

„Paper Planes,“ The-Dream

„Easy Rider,“ Action Bronson

„Give Me One Reason,“ Action Bronson

„Family Tree,“ Black Lips

„Bad Kids,“ Black Lips

„NYC Cops,“ Meredith Graves

„Range Life,“ Stephen Malkmus

„Remedy,“ Stephen Malkmus

„Bizarre Love Triangle,“ Scarlett Johansson

„Deceptacon,“ Pussy Riot

„Maps,“ Karen O

„Art Star,“ Karen O

„Power of Love,“ Jarvis Cocker

„If the Kids Are United,“ Jarvis Cocker

„Believe Me,“ Lil Wayne

„Loyal,“ Lil Wayne

„No Worries,“ Lil Wayne

„John,“ Lil Wayne

„Anarchy in the UK,“ Andrew WK

