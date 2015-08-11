Everyone’s Laughing at This Fall Out Boy Fan Who Is Defending Armed Police in Ferguson with Her Life

Lexi, 19, stands to protect cops, “I would rather get hit by something than let it hit them.” #Ferguson Pic-@PDPJ pic.twitter.com/gF4lLSqAjx

— Lynden Steele (@manofsteele) August 11, 2015



Read: How Does the Ferguson Police Department Compare to the NYPD?

In attempting to prove what we all know – that white skin is actually impervious to bullets and all other damage – a 19-year-old in Ferguson, Missouri stood in front of a line of armed policemen and women last night to defend them from attackers.

Videos by VICE

In the midst of protesters hurling projectiles at police, Lynden Steele – director of photography at St Louis Post-Dispatch – tweeted a photo by David Carson of a young woman named Lexi, who reportedly said: “I would rather get hit by something than let it hit them.”

The officers were all wearing body armour.

People on the internet, as you can imagine, are none too pleased about it. Most are appalled at the rank naïvety of Lexi’s actions, while others are incensed at the apparent cultural appropriation on her Fall Out Boy T-shirt.