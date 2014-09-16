2:54’s Video for “Blindfold” Is a Love Letter to LDN and Looking Ice Cool

Videos by VICE

If you’ve ever lived in or loved London this video will make you nostalgic for its austre gorgeousness. It’s set largely at dawn in the brutalist world of the Barbican – a performing arts center-cum-apartment complex that opened in 1982, yet stylistically, it’s curved concrete and waterways have a distinctly 60s vision of the future to it. Which as we all know, is the best vision of the future: the retro-future. See Barbarella for further ref. (Recently it was also the set for the motion-sickness-inducing but totally awesome Metronomy video for “Month of Sundays”.)

Another set piece is a seemingly endless white-tiled tunnel, the kind your parents are always warning you not to walk down alone, and especially not at night. But these sisters can handle themsleves:you can tell by the jut of their jaws and their don’t-mess stance.

Other points to note:

– All girls look great in a white dude’s shirt and a quilted leather biker jacket.

– You can communicate volumes by the way you lean.

– Gold Chelsea boots: yes, yes, yes, yes.

