Someone Has Made 38 Hours of Playlists That Trace the Evolution of Hip-Hop

Sick of golden era heads telling you that you can’t enjoy the new Rich Gang track without understanding how The Chronic popularised G-funk? Well, some dude on internet radio site 8tracks.com – who goes under the sad and ambitious name of MCAforPresident – has spent a serious amount of time tracing his personal journey through the genre for public enjoyment, all the way from 1988 to the year 2000.

The result is 38 beat-laden hours of rap split into smaller, manageable playlists. This series journeys from when hip-hop first properly blew up in the late ’80s, into the heart of gangsta rap’s commercial explosion, past the dawn of the golden age and the dominance of old school – and then beyond; into the state of hip hop as it approached the millenium. So basically: NWA, A Tribe Called Quest, Three Times Dope, Beastie Boys, Slick Rick, Biggie, Mos Def, Jay Z, Q-Tip, Big L, Eminem, Outkast, east coast, west coast, underground and everything over, under and in between.

Videos by VICE

Whether you’re a total head looking to reminisce or a young basic looking to educate; this could well be worth a few afternoons. Props to MCAforPresident, and you can listen below.