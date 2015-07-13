Read 50 Really Good Tweets About 50 Cent Filing For Bankruptcy and Being Worth Less Than His Name Now

Today, according to The Wall Street Journal, rapper and G-Unit leader 50 Cent has filed for bankruptcy. We guess you could say 50 Cent is now worth less than his own namesake implies, which is half of a dollar.
Now, see, Curtis James Jackson III is known by the rap name of “50 Cent.” And 50 cents which is an increment of currency, specifically referring to that found in the United States of America. In today’s modern age of 2015, 50 cents is not worth that much money; adjusted for inflation it would be worth about five cents in 1950. In 1950, 50 cents then would be the equivalent to about $5 today which would buy you a nice cold bottle of soda, and some candy, though it’s still not considered a large amount of money. So, because of his rap name, him filing for bankruptcy, which is defined by “the state of being bakrupt,” means that he has lost all of his assets and is worth less than or exactly 50 cents. Given hip-hop music’s penchant for showing wealth, this is not a lot of money for a rapper to have, in our opinion.
Videos by VICE
Since his rap name is “50 Cent,” it is now ironic that he filed for bankruptcy, meaning he has no money left. The word “irony” is defined in the dictionary as “a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often amusing as a result.” This is indeed amusing, as 50 Cent used to be known for having a lot of money because he is a rapper, but now he has filed for bakruptcy which now means his name makes sense. This is an epiphany many other news readers have come across, and even some news outlets like Gawker who wrote the very funny and clever headline “50 Cent Wishes He Had Fifty Cents Because He’s Broke.” It’s funny because when you do not have any money, having 50 more cents would mean that you would be 50 cents richer than not having any money.
We also compiled 50 good tweets pointing out the fact that 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy, and now has 0 money.
Haha, even though it’s cheesy, it is a pretty good observation.
Guess he kind of did set himself up for failure, didn’t he?
Simple but true.
It does make you wonder…
LOL!
Possibly the funniest joke on the list!
Suspense was killing me, but a good punchline.
Guess that time would be right now, since he filed for bankruptcy.
Wow, if we had a penny for every tweet, we’d have 50 Cents, which is more money than 50 Cent is currently worth.
John Hill currently has more than $.50, which means he has more money than 50 Cent. Tell him some jokes on Twitter at @JohnxHill