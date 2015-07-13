Read 50 Really Good Tweets About 50 Cent Filing For Bankruptcy and Being Worth Less Than His Name Now

I guess 50 cent is really worth 50 cents now — Ya Local Side Ninja (@SAVAGE_OTAKU) July 13, 2015

Today, according to The Wall Street Journal, rapper and G-Unit leader 50 Cent has filed for bankruptcy. We guess you could say 50 Cent is now worth less than his own namesake implies, which is half of a dollar.

Now, see, Curtis James Jackson III is known by the rap name of “50 Cent.” And 50 cents which is an increment of currency, specifically referring to that found in the United States of America. In today’s modern age of 2015, 50 cents is not worth that much money; adjusted for inflation it would be worth about five cents in 1950. In 1950, 50 cents then would be the equivalent to about $5 today which would buy you a nice cold bottle of soda, and some candy, though it’s still not considered a large amount of money. So, because of his rap name, him filing for bankruptcy, which is defined by “the state of being bakrupt,” means that he has lost all of his assets and is worth less than or exactly 50 cents. Given hip-hop music’s penchant for showing wealth, this is not a lot of money for a rapper to have, in our opinion.

Since his rap name is “50 Cent,” it is now ironic that he filed for bankruptcy, meaning he has no money left. The word “irony” is defined in the dictionary as “a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often amusing as a result.” This is indeed amusing, as 50 Cent used to be known for having a lot of money because he is a rapper, but now he has filed for bakruptcy which now means his name makes sense. This is an epiphany many other news readers have come across, and even some news outlets like Gawker who wrote the very funny and clever headline “50 Cent Wishes He Had Fifty Cents Because He’s Broke.” It’s funny because when you do not have any money, having 50 more cents would mean that you would be 50 cents richer than not having any money.

We also compiled 50 good tweets pointing out the fact that 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy, and now has 0 money.

50 cents current net worth : 50 cent — Ben Conlon (@IIRougeII) July 13, 2015

Fiddy declared bankruptcy. So 50 Cent is not just his nickname anymore, it’s his net worth? He’s no longer welcome In Da Club, I guess….. — markmckayradio (@markmckayradio) July 13, 2015

50 cent is pretty much worth 50 cents for real now… (Sorry, cannot resist a dig) — Joyce Sim (@jovenatheart) July 13, 2015

Hoping no one has said this yet, but I’m ITCHING to: 50 Cent is now literally worth 50 cents. #CheesyJoke #50Cent — Brooke Berry (@brookesberrys) July 13, 2015

Haha, even though it’s cheesy, it is a pretty good observation.

It is so fucking funny that 50 Cent isn’t even worth 50¢ anymore lol — i never follow-back (@ATHEIST_Blessed) July 13, 2015

50 Cent files for bankruptcy, declares total assets worth… 50c. dude needs to jump in the ring and fight MayWeather. — Izzi (@nok4us) July 13, 2015

50 Cent’s filing for bankruptcy? Wasn’t he worth $140 million like a year ago? At least his name matches how much he now has left. — Dean Shanghanoo (@_Shanghaid) July 13, 2015

50 cent always knew he would one day be worth……50ct otherwise he would choose the name 50 million… . — Basuku (@Basuku) July 13, 2015

Guess he kind of did set himself up for failure, didn’t he?

50 cent bank account really only has 50 cents in it now. How unfortunate… — Lenny Testaburger (@igotpLENNYmoney) July 13, 2015

@50cent is now officially worth 50 cent — VonNicholas (@idipnick) July 13, 2015

50 cent named after his net worth — Kuh-Reem (@WTFKAREEM) July 13, 2015

Damn 50 Cent really only worth 50 Cent right now smh — Moses (@WordToMoses) July 13, 2015

Now he aint WORTH 50 cent. LOL — Bridget Brighton Mod (@BrightonMOD1979) July 13, 2015

50 Cent is now worth 50 cents. — JPL (@WhiteMale) July 13, 2015

Simple but true.

@Edmontonsun so what you’re saying is 50 cent isn’t even worth half a dollar. — Morgo McMorgo (@Morgo_82) July 13, 2015

50 Cent now worth fifty cents. Well done sir. — Kevin McDermott (@KevinCMcDermott) July 13, 2015

50 cent is now worth 50 cents — Roach ~_/ (@TheRoach821) July 13, 2015

50 Cent has officially become the most poetically ironic rap name is the history of Hip Hop. You are what you are worth…? — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) July 13, 2015

So you’re telling me 50 Cent ain’t even worth $0.50? — Geechi (@brian_trejored) July 13, 2015

So if 50 cent is filing for bankruptcy, is he only worth 50 cents? — Jake Auralight (@Gligar13) July 13, 2015

50 Cent. Where the value of his stage name is worth more than him #50Cent — Sean Kelly (@seanakelly76) July 13, 2015

What if 50 cent is actually worth 50 cents? — King (@CallMeMufasa) July 13, 2015

It does make you wonder…

50 Cent is worth about that much — nil gcm (@Mineswhat) July 13, 2015

50 Cent is now only worth… FIFTY CENTS!!!! BAAAAAAHAHHAHAHHAHAHA. This bankruptcy joke writes itself. :D — Avalina Corazon (@AvalinaCorazon) July 13, 2015

Damn so 50 cent is now only worth 50 cents…. — Ryan (Robi)Robichaud (@ryan_robichaud) July 13, 2015

I guess 50 Cent really is only worth 50 cents pic.twitter.com/SOrpj1xhxi — Sage (@TweetsBy_Sage) July 13, 2015

50 Cent to only be worth 25 Cent after Bankruptcy! — Bruno (@CorporalBruno) July 13, 2015

50 Cent is now worth that much! — Darth Jeremy (@BautistaBomb) July 13, 2015

LOL!

50 Cent is now worth about that. — Aaron Gardner (@Aaron_RS) July 13, 2015

Net Worth: 50 cent — Skateboard D (@TallDrkNSk8some) July 13, 2015

so word is 50 cent only worth 50 cent now. lol how that happen bruh this nigga made vitamin water and got a new movie coming out lol pitiful — D $MACKS (@DylanSmacks) July 13, 2015

Guess 50 cent is now rly worth 50 cents heh. — t hansen (@500DaysOfSassy) July 13, 2015

50 cent not even worth what his name is. — cV (@Chad_Vetstein) July 13, 2015

Apparently 50 Cent overstated his net worth? — Peter Archer (@MaizeingPete) July 13, 2015

Possibly the funniest joke on the list!

50 Cent isn’t worth .50 cents! hahahahahahaha http://t.co/YH2m7HfJ6l — RNRRemedy (@RNRRemedy) July 13, 2015

Haha so 50 Cent isn’t even worth 50 Cent oh the irony — Johnathon (@jashton22) July 13, 2015

So called rapper 50 Cent is now only worth 50 Cent #JustSaying — Hanif Pankhania (@HanifPank) July 13, 2015

50 cent is now worth….. 50 cent — liam (@lameharvey) July 13, 2015

Suspense was killing me, but a good punchline.

50 cent is now worth about 50 cent — Tyler Beardmore (@TylerBeardmore) July 13, 2015

Guess he’ll be worth less than 50 Cents now http://t.co/mFlwlcPRYT — Sebastien Robillard (@Fashionbpm) July 13, 2015

50 cent going bankrupt now means he’s worth less than 50 cents, what a prick — Ollie Dockery (@OllieDockery) July 13, 2015

50 cent just filed for bankruptcy. His actual net worth is 50 cents. Lol — Sam G (@SamGoldberg8) July 13, 2015

Well looks like that nigga 50 cent is actually worth 50 cents now… — Swhyte (@TheDarkskinSage) July 13, 2015

50 Cent, a rapper currently worth less than his own name. — Joel Pawlowski (@Jpav1993) July 13, 2015

50 cent is worth about 50 cent — barney (@MrBLester) July 13, 2015

50 cent, not only is it his name, it’s his net worth — Jack (@_JackTaylorrr) July 13, 2015

when 50 Cent is worth his name — Kevin Carrisosa (@kevincarrisosa) July 13, 2015

Guess that time would be right now, since he filed for bankruptcy.

So It’s Finally happening Huh.. 50 Cent Is Worth About 50 Cent.. — Daniel-Ruben. (@DVRForever) July 13, 2015

Well apparently 50 Cent is worth about 50 Cents now — Merk Kurdwin (@kirwanma) July 13, 2015

Wow, if we had a penny for every tweet, we’d have 50 Cents, which is more money than 50 Cent is currently worth.

John Hill currently has more than $.50, which means he has more money than 50 Cent. Tell him some jokes on Twitter at @JohnxHill