50 Photos that Might Make You Happy



The Dance of the Cornudos in Guanajuato, Mexico – Photo by Denis Vejas



Life is already tough, but this week / month / year hasn’t made things any easier. The year kicked off with the news of David Bowie‘s death; there’s been a terror attack somewhere in the world almost every single day; and the Panama Papers proved that some of the most powerful people in the world really are as shitty as we suspected they were.

But it’s spring now, and while it’s important not to forget, it’s equally as important to shed the bad vibes – in the same way we’re beginning to shed itchy, acrylic clothing. We thought we’d make a start on that front by asking our international editors to send us some photos from the VICE archives that make them smile. We hope they’ll make you smile too.

Happy rest of the year!







LEFT: We Went to an Elegant Pet Party in Barcelona – Photo by Leafhopper Project. RIGHT: Perth Is a Paradise – Photo by James Whineray





Photo by Michael Pappas

Bucepower Gang Empower Women With Selfies, Belfies and Hip Hop – Photo by Guilherme Santana

Cowboys in the Netherlands: Photos from the Largest Country Festival in Europe – Photo by Sabine Rovers





A Visit to the Town of Yolo, California – Photo by Jamie Taete

Lahti Is a Paradise – Photo by Antti Sepponen

Hanging Out with the Dirty Riderz Crew – Photo by Axel Morin

Colourful Photos of Old People Enjoying Life More Than You – Photo by Yann Castanier

Stripping at a Modified Cars Event in Portugal – Photo by Ceci de F

LEFT: Photos of City Workers Reading the New Free ‘NME’ – Photo by Charlie Kwai. RIGHT: The Lost Bird and the Head – Photo by Sohrab Hura

Bolivia’s Female Fighters – Photo by





Luis Cobelo

The Blind Photobombing the Blind: The Lives of Romania’s Visually Impaired – Photo by Ciprian Hord

It’s Always Summer in Greece – Photo by Alexandros Avramidis

An Etiquette Guide to Being Drunk in Taxis – Photo by VICE Alps

A Mission to Mars in the Austrian Alps – Photo by Jurriaan Brobbel

Photo by Nuno Gervásio

Here Are Some Photos of Greek People Dancing with Giant Penises – Photo by Alexandros Avramidis



Daniel Arnold’s Brilliant Street Photography Captures Everyday Life in Brooklyn – Photo by Daniel Arnold

Constant Electricity Blackouts Are Forcing Ghanaians to Get Creative– Photo by Desire Van Den Berg



Celebrating David Bowie’s Life at a ‘Loving the Alien Party’ in Lisbon – Photo by Luís Martins

Belgrade Through the Lens of a 20-Year-Old Photographer – Photo by





Aleksa Vitorović

Athens Is a Paradise – Photo by





Natasa Koumi

Belgrade’s Chinese Shop Attendants Dance Their Troubles Away – Photo by Aleksandrija Ajduković



Orastie Is a Paradise – Photo by Dragos Hanciu

London Is a Paradise – Photo by Bruno Bayley





– Photo by Aleksandrija Ajduković

Photos from the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Premiere in Times Square – Photo by Jackson Krule

Milan Is a Paradise – Photo by Glauco Canalis



Photo by Brett Gundlock

Bucharest Is a Paradise – Photo by Lucian Varvaroi

Leeds Is a Paradise – Photo by Jake Krushell

An Open Letter to the Worst Waxwork Museum in America – Photo by Jamie Taete

Photo by Lucian Varvaroi





LEFT: How Businesses Are Making Money Off Americans Getting Fatter – Photo by Jamie Taete. RIGHT: Sistaaz of the Castle – Photo by Jan Hoek and Duran Lantink

The ‘Internet History’ Tumblr Finds Your Darkest Defunct Flickr Gallery – Photo by Internet History

London Is a Paradise – Photo by Jamie Taete

Dramatic Photos of Fully Grown Adults Getting Baptised – Photo by Remus Tiplea

Manchester Is a Paradise – Photo by Chris Bethell

Daniel Arnold’s Brilliant Street Photography Captures Everyday Life in Brooklyn – Photo by Daniel Arnold

Vienna Is a Paradise – Photos by Stefanie Katzinger



Rural Raving at Henley Regatta – Photo by Jake Lewis





Photos of Greek Christians and Conspiracy Theorists Protesting Their New ID Cards – Photo by Yiannis Makrogianelis

