50 Photos that Might Make You Happy

Life is already tough, but this week / month / year hasn’t made things any easier. The year kicked off with the news of David Bowie‘s death; there’s been a terror attack somewhere in the world almost every single day; and the Panama Papers proved that some of the most powerful people in the world really are as shitty as we suspected they were.
But it’s spring now, and while it’s important not to forget, it’s equally as important to shed the bad vibes – in the same way we’re beginning to shed itchy, acrylic clothing. We thought we’d make a start on that front by asking our international editors to send us some photos from the VICE archives that make them smile. We hope they’ll make you smile too.
Happy rest of the year!
LEFT: We Went to an Elegant Pet Party in Barcelona – Photo by Leafhopper Project. RIGHT: Perth Is a Paradise – Photo by James Whineray
Photo by Michael Pappas
Bucepower Gang Empower Women With Selfies, Belfies and Hip Hop – Photo by Guilherme Santana
A Visit to the Town of Yolo, California – Photo by Jamie Taete
Lahti Is a Paradise – Photo by Antti Sepponen
Hanging Out with the Dirty Riderz Crew – Photo by Axel Morin
Colourful Photos of Old People Enjoying Life More Than You – Photo by Yann Castanier
LEFT: Photos of City Workers Reading the New Free ‘NME’ – Photo by Charlie Kwai. RIGHT: The Lost Bird and the Head – Photo by Sohrab Hura
Luis Cobelo
The Blind Photobombing the Blind: The Lives of Romania’s Visually Impaired – Photo by Ciprian Hord
It’s Always Summer in Greece – Photo by Alexandros Avramidis
A Mission to Mars in the Austrian Alps – Photo by Jurriaan Brobbel
Photo by Nuno Gervásio
Here Are Some Photos of Greek People Dancing with Giant Penises – Photo by Alexandros Avramidis
Aleksa Vitorović
Natasa Koumi
Orastie Is a Paradise – Photo by Dragos Hanciu
– Photo by Aleksandrija Ajduković
Photos from the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Premiere in Times Square – Photo by Jackson Krule
Photo by Brett Gundlock
Bucharest Is a Paradise – Photo by Lucian Varvaroi
Photo by Lucian Varvaroi
LEFT: How Businesses Are Making Money Off Americans Getting Fatter – Photo by Jamie Taete. RIGHT: Sistaaz of the Castle – Photo by Jan Hoek and Duran Lantink
Daniel Arnold’s Brilliant Street Photography Captures Everyday Life in Brooklyn – Photo by Daniel Arnold
Vienna Is a Paradise – Photos by Stefanie Katzinger
Rural Raving at Henley Regatta – Photo by Jake Lewis
Photos of Greek Christians and Conspiracy Theorists Protesting Their New ID Cards – Photo by Yiannis Makrogianelis