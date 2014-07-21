Apparently a Lot of Artists “Killed It” at Lovebox

Every Summer one act “totally destroys Coachella”. You see the phrase in news headlines, tweets, and Instagrams and each year I get sad that I cannot take the phrase literally – Krewella obliterates Coachella’s existence is a better story than someone from Buzzfeed getting overexcited by HAIM.

Anyway Coachella isn’t alone: between the months of June and September thousands of fields get demolished by indie bands, rappers, and DJs. This weekend it was the turn of Lovebox – a festival in London where the likes of A$AP Rocky, MIA, Juce,and Nas played to thousands of hot, sweaty, half-naked music fans and, apparently, a lot of artists “killed it”.

SOME OF THE ARTISTS THAT “KILLED IT” AT LOVEBOX

You can tell the festival was a success because almost every act on the bill killed something. It wasn’t just the artists getting involved, either.

LOVEBOX KILLED SOMEONE’S FEET

LOVEBOX KILLED ONE GUY SO MUCH HE THOUGHT HE WAS WATCHING SCUBA

AND LOVEBOX KILLED ONE GUY’S TINDER GAME

All in all – everyone had a great time watching people kill or being killed.

We were also at Lovebox hosting our own stage – which included people like The Horrors, world cup superstar Woodkid, and Hercules & Love Affair. Here’s the best things we saw through our photographer’s camera lense and here’s the best things we can remember in our own words.

THIS GUY

I don’t understand exactly how this guy’s ensemble came into being and I don’t think I ever will. I’m imagining him meticulously eyeing the ASOS festival range, looking for inspiration, before deciding that festival fashion is the worst thing to happen to British live music and deciding to don a pair of Calvin Klein’s and a satchel instead. But in reality he has probably got really hot, somehow misplaced his entire wardrobe, and is now spending today feeling pretty confused because this photo is now on the internet.

JUCE

Photo by Charlotte Rutherford

JUCE are the best girl group in Britain. They played the festival on the Saturday, proved that they’re as incredible live as they are on record, and almost definitely made most people in the audience dream in an alternate reality where all friendship groups colour co-ordinate their outfits.

MIA HAS THE BEST LIGHT SHOW SINCE COLDPLAY

A couple of years ago Coldplay gave every crowd member at their show a wristband that would light up and flash different colours. MIA is doing a similar thing – except instead of a small wristband she’s handing out huge foam batons which are great because (A) they’re bigger and (B) they’re better. As a result her show at Lovebox – and Glastonbury, where she also handed them out – was full of brilliant colour.

The Noisey Stage was The Best Stage

You could call us biased and if you did, you would be right. But what else are we meant to do? Lie to you and say that we hate holding stages at festivals, pushing our name out to thousands of people, and increasing #brand #engagement? We would never lie because lying is wrong. Our stage took place on the Saturday and in between bands they screened clips from our YouTube channel – like the one above, taken from our Cute Kids Listening To series.

