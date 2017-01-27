A Burger King Was Allegedly Selling Weed to Customers Who Asked for ‘Extra Crispy Fries’

A couple of fast-food employees in New Hampshire are now facing charges after they were busted for selling weed out of the drive-thru of their local Burger King, Seacoast Online reports.

The two masterminds, Garrett “Nasty Boy” Norris, 20, and his alleged accomplice Meagan Dearborn, 19, were apparently selling marijuana to customers who came to the establishment and specifically asked for “extra crispy fries.”

It’s not clear how long the pair was running their side hustle before police in the town of Epping—population 6,144—caught on. Last Saturday, an undercover cop pulled up to the restaurant, asked if “Nasty Boy” was working, and then placed his order with a side of extra crispy fries. Norris then reportedly gave the guy his Whopperito or whatever, along with a coffee cup full of pot.

Norris was charged with possession of an unlawful substance and intent to distribute. Dearborn, an assistant shift manager, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and unlawful possession of alcohol. They were both released on $2,500 bail and will be arraigned next month.

Unfortunately, for Nasty Boy Norris and Dearborn, New Hampshire’s state legislature voted down a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, so they may want to think about taking their business model to one of the many states that has legal weed. In fact, Oregon already has its own drive-thru for smokeable green stuff. Sadly, though, you’ll have to make an extra stop for an Oreo Cookie Cheesecake.