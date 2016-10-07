A Fist in the Face of God Presents… Live Evil 2016

And we return, like the evil itself. Welcome back to the realm of real metal that is the Live Evil festival, returning to its rightful home, London’s Boston Arms, after a cracking edition out in Berlin earlier this year.

Legendary doom metal pioneers Pentagram headline the festival’s culmination on Sunday evening, but before they show us all how it’s done there will be rare performances from NWOBHM heroes and relative obscurants, Demon and Millennium, respectively; black-thrash maniacs from down under, Destroyer 666; and hell, even the classic blues rock band Groundhogs are assembling a new lineup, featuring the original drummer, for this year’s madness.

In what is perhaps the most varied lineup yet, there will be bands playing almost all styles, from death, thrash and black metal to a lot of traditional heavy metal styles – but don’t miss out on the soon-to-be-legendary Black Magic returning to the UK for a rare appearance of their own. In fact, there will be a fair amount of newer bands playing bluesier/hard rock styles, which should mix up the audience a little. So in case you’re worried that scary older brother types with cooler patches than yours will steal all your beer money, don’t, because there’ll be plenty of kids in flares looking a bit lost, wondering why they’re not in a forest watching Wytch Hazel.

Anyway, I can say what I like here, but all you lot are interested in is the mix, so let’s go. By the way, if you book through VICE’s offshoot Dice today, there is no booking fee for this metal pilgrimage, otherwise they’ll be on the door on the day(s). Use your head, kid!

TRACKLIST:

1. Demon (UK) – “Intro: An Observation/Don’t Break the Circle” [1982]

2. Antichrist (Sweden) – “Put to Death” [2010]

3. Horisont (Sweden) – “Odyssey” [2015]

4. Black Magic (Norway) – “Death Militia” [2014]

5. Millennium (UK) – “The Devil Rides Out [Re-recorded]” [2016]

6. Wytch Hazel (UK) – “We Will Be Strong” [2016]

7. Live Burial (UK) – “Forced Back to Life” [2016]

8. Insurgency (UK) – “Destined for Death” [Rough Mix]” [2016]

9. Barrow Wight (Canada) – “No Sleep Till Gondor” [2016]

10. Inconcessus Lux Lucis (UK) – “Corona” [2014]

11. Vulture (Germany) – “DTD (Delivered to Die)” [2016]

12. Pentagram (USA) – “Burning Saviour” [1987]





I’ve also been keeping up my monthly radio show on NTS, where I play the finest in forgotten metal for two hours. The shows are chronicled here, for those not in the know.

